Who's stopping the Seattle Mariners? It was certainly not the Chicago White Sox on Monday, as they got steamrolled by Scott Servais' team in a series opener to the tune of a 14-2 score. With that victory, Seattle successfully stretched their undefeated streak to seven games.

For Servais, the key to his team's winning ways of late isn't exactly hard to break down.

“Everybody contributing, that's what it's been here for the last couple weeks,” Servais said after the Mariners' latest win, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN).

A quick look at their recent games would reveal that the Mariners' offense has stepped up its production. They have outscored their opponents in the last three games, 31-11. Since the start of its current win streak, Seattle has scored at least six runs in six games, including their offensive outburst in the win over the White Sox.

Thanks in large part to that offense, the Mariners have managed to trim the gap between them and the Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros in the American League West division. Seattle is now just two games behind the top spot in the division with a 70-55 record. The team has also displaced the Toronto Blue Jays for the third and final Wild Card spot in the AL, as of the moment.

The Mariners, who swept the Astros in a three-game series in Houston before heading to Chicago, will look to extend their win streak when they send the comebacking Bryan Woo to the mound Tuesday night.