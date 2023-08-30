The Seattle Mariners are fighting for the American League West title. However, all eyes are currently on Julio Rodriguez who's dealing with a foot injury. Rodriguez is reportedly frustrated with the injury, per Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times.

“Julio Rodriguez is frustrated about the issue with his foot particularly since it arose without any sort of incident. He plans to have it examined further with some tests as a precaution,” Divish reported.

“You know I don’t want to be out of the lineup,” Rodriguez said, via Divish.

The Mariners need Julio Rodriguez on the field down the stretch. For now, Seattle hasn't placed Rodriguez on the IL which is important. The team is hopeful he can return as soon as possible. Mariners manager Scott Servais recently shared an update on the injury, stating Rodriguez suffered a pinched nerve in his foot.

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

Mariners need Julio Rodriguez

Despite being selected to the AL All-Star team, Rodriguez didn't have a great start to the season. He's turned on the jets in August though. The 22-year-old has been one of the hottest hitters in baseball over the past month. Overall, he's now slashing .286/.346/.482 with an .828 OPS and 24 home runs.

His performance has propelled the Mariners as well. Seattle is currently tied with the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros atop the National League West. The division is expected to remain competitive throughout the remainder of the season, meaning Julio Rodriguez will be crucial to the Mariners' playoff push.

For now, Rodriguez will focus on returning to full health.