Seattle Mariners fans might have been a bit concerned after learning the playing status of their red-hot star, Julio Rodriguez, for Tuesday's home matchup with the Oakland Athletics.

In the midst of a historic run for both player and franchise, Rodriguez has been scratched from the lineup because of left foot soreness, per MLB.com's Daniel Kramer. On the surface, resting a top player against the worst team in the league before the final stretch of the season is highly practical. But fans do not want to see Seattle take its foot off the gas with the American League division and playoff race so tight.

Of course, there is the possibility that the injury could require more than just a maintenance day. Fans will eagerly await to hear from manager Scott Servais and desperately hope he delivers some positive news. There is no reason to jump to conclusions, but everyone knows what the club's postseason prospects are without the 2022 Rookie of the Year for an extended period of time.

Julio Rodriguez has helped spark a monumental run that has the Mariners in pursuit of their first AL West title in over 20 years. He has also enjoyed one of the most improbable one-month turnarounds in recent memory. The 22-year-old out of the Dominican Republic began August with pedestrian numbers, including a .251 batting average. He is now batting .286 with a .482 slugging percentage and .828 OPS.

Translation: Rodriguez can realistically finish top five in MVP voting this year. A swift return to the lineup will be necessary, however. Otherwise, all of the excitement that is being enjoyed by him, the Mariners and this ecstatic fan base will quickly fade.