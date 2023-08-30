The last thing the Scott Servais and the Seattle Mariners want is an injury that will cost them the AL West pennant. Unfortunately, the Mariners' worst fears came true on Tuesday. All-Star outfielder Julio Rodriguez injured his left foot while warming up for the game against the Oakland Athletics. He had to sit this one out.

Servais, the Mariners manager, told reporters after the game Rodriguez had a pinched nerve in his left foot. Although Rodriguez feels better, his status for the game against the Athletics on Wednesday is still uncertain.

FINAL: Mariners lose to the A's, 3-1. M's only manage 4 hits in the game. Julio Rodriguez sat out with a sore left foot. Ty France came out in the 3rd. And George Kirby was a scratch due to illness. pic.twitter.com/68uRnItxWu — KING 5 Sports (@KING5Sports) August 30, 2023

To Servais' dismay, injuries piled up for the Mariners in the game's early going. Seattle starting pitcher George Kirby sat out because of an undisclosed illness. Luke Weaver took his place as starter. Weaver allowed seven hits, two home runs, and three runs in just 3.2 innings of work on Tuesday.

On the other hand, Mariners first baseman Ty France bruised his left thumb while trying to tag a runner out. He left the game after just two innings.

The league-worst Athletics (39-94) took advantage of the Mariners' injuries. Shea Langeliers' and Seth Brown's home runs off Weaver were enough to keep Seattle at bay.

With the loss, the Mariners (75-57) dropped to a first-place tie with the Texas Rangers for first place in the AL West. The defending World Series champions Houston Astros are not far behind with a 76-58 win-loss record.

Scott Servais sang Julio Rodriguez's praises after the Mariners' 7-0 shutout win in their series opener at home on Monday. Rodriguez had four hits, three RBIs, and a home run in Seattle's 75th victory of the year.

Servais dubbed Rodriguez's run “historical” in the game's aftermath. The latter has batted .286 with 24 home runs and 87 RBIs prior to his left foot injury.