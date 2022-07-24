Julio Rodriguez injury update will have Seattle breathing sigh of relief

Julio Rodriguez has been inactive with an injury. The Seattle Mariners’ rookie All-Star injured his left wrist attempting a steal of second base against the Texas Rangers last week.

Fortunately for the Mariners, the 21-year-old phenom may not be missing a big chunk of time. According to Corey Brock of The Athletic, the MRI on Rodriguez’s wrist only revealed some bruising and that the star outfielder is still day-to-day. He almost returne to action against the Houston Astros but was a late sctetch from the lineup.

Julio had an MRI on his left wrist yesterday. It was clean other than some bruising, said Scott Servais. He’s still day-to-day. — Corey Brock (@CoreyBrockMLB) July 24, 2022

Julio Rodriguez, one of the top prospects in baseball prior to this season, is making his mark as one of the best players in the big leagues. Through 91 games, he has an OPS of .814, 95 hits, 21 stolen bases (along with only five failed attempts), 18 doubles and 16 home runs.

Unfortunately for Seattle, they may be without Rodriguez in the current series against the Astros and upcoming one against the New York Yankees, the two best teams in the American League. The Mariners are just two games ahead of the Cleveland Guardians for the AL Wild Card and cannot afford to endure a skid in the standings. They will need big performances from other stars like Ty France and J.P. Crawford.

After Julio Rodriguez made his mark on MLB All-Star weekend with a monster performance in the Home Run Derby, the Mariners star will be one of the biggest names in the sport for a long time. Although he will be out for some time, he should still be able to contribute during the playoff push.