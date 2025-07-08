The Seattle Mariners are back in a familiar position in the American League playoff picture. They are behind the Houston Astros, fighting for an AL Wild Card spot, and struggling offensively. Seattle has one of the elite pitching staffs in the league, but has not had an elite offense in a generation. With the MLB Trade Deadline approaching, the Mariners should add offense, and Eugenio Suarez could be coming back to Seattle.

The Mariners had the second-worst batting average in baseball last season and tried to improve at the deadline. They picked up Randy Arozarena from the Tampa Bay Rays, and he has improved dramatically this year. Plus, Cal Raleigh is having an MVP-caliber season that has lifted their team's statistics. But Julio Rodriguez is still not a .700 OPS hitter, and their infield doesn't have a two-way superstar.

The Mariners traded Eugenio Suarez to the Arizona Diamondbacks after the 2023 season. With a World Series-caliber roster and Evan Longoria leaving, Arizona did not cheap out in replacing him. But the Snakes have not been back to the postseason since, and are below .500 to start this season. That could lead to them trading pending free agents, including Suarez.

Part of the reason the Mariners traded Suarez was to make room for Ben Williamson. The former second-round pick has been solid defensively this year, but has an 80 OPS+ and could be replaced in the everyday lineup. With Jorge Polanco as a designated hitter, they have plenty of infielders to fill out the defensive side. They need to improve their offense, and Suarez can provide that.

Since the addition of the third Wild Card team to the MLB playoffs, the trade deadline has been a seller's market. Seattle would have to pay up, but it would be worth it in a crowded American League race.

The Mariners' offensive options outside of Eugenio Suarez

The Mariners would benefit from adding Eugenio Suarez's bat to their lineup, but so would every team in the league. And, the Diamondbacks could hold onto their pieces and look to push for a playoff spot. If he stays or they lose out, they could bring back another old friend at the other corner. The Cleveland Guardians are spiraling out of the playoffs and could trade Carlos Santana at this deadline. He played 79 games for Seattle in 2022, when they made the postseason.

If the Mariners wanted to spend the least amount of assets but still add offense, they could pry Paul DeJong from the Washington Nationals. After they fired their manager and general manager, Washington should be selling at the trade deadline. DeJong is on a one-year deal and has been a bench piece for their team this year. Even though he has a .592 OPS this year, his career .711 rate would help their lineup.

Another first baseman who could help the Mariners is Ryan O'Hearn from the Orioles. He is having a career year, with an .839 OPS and 30 RBIs in 76 games this year. He is primarily a first baseman, but could help in the outfield if needed, and has experience as a designated hitter. With Baltimore out of the race, the pending free agent should be on the move.

The Mariners have the fifth-best prospect pool in baseball, according to MLB.com. They should not sell the farm, as they have a lot of promise for the future, but dealing a prospect or two would help this team. Sellers should target the Mariners, as one of the contenders with the best pipelines. Any of these players would be a strong option, but considering their familiarity with Suarez and Arizona's need for prospects, it is the perfect fit.