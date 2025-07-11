The Seattle Mariners' starting pitcher, Bryan Woo, came agonisingly close to history during Thursday night’s clash against the New York Yankees. Woo threw seven no-hit innings before surrendering two earned runs in the eighth, ending his bid for a no-hitter.

Despite the spoil, the Mariners acknowledged the stellar outing with a five-word tribute on their official X account:

“What a night for Woo.”

The 25-year-old right-hander, recently named to his first American League All-Star team, opened the game by walking Jasson Domínguez and Trent Grisham, then retired 20 consecutive batters. He struck out five and walked two over 7.1 innings, leaving the mound after allowing his first hit and two runs. He exited at 92 pitches, with Seattle leading 5-0 at the time.

Woo’s near no-hitter would’ve been the Mariners' seventh in franchise history. The last was James Paxton’s on May 8, 2018, in Toronto. The Yankees, meanwhile, have been no-hit eight times, most recently on June 25, 2022, when Houston pitchers Cristian Javier, Hector Neris, and Ryan Pressly combined for the feat.

This wasn’t Woo’s first flirtation with history. On September 11, 2023, he lost a perfect game against San Diego in the seventh inning. Earlier that same year, he threw 5.1 hitless innings at Yankee Stadium before giving up a single to Gleyber Torres, earning his first Major League win in the process.

Bryan Woo’s 2025 season has been a breakout campaign. He ranks 13th in ERA, sixth in WHIP, and 11th in opposing batting average. This performance has been a continuation of his rapid development since his 2023 debut. After a 4–5 record and 4.21 ERA as a rookie, he posted a 9–3 record and 2.89 ERA in 2024 despite battling injuries, including elbow inflammation and a hamstring issue.

Drafted in the sixth round of the 2021 MLB Draft, Woo’s journey to the majors included Tommy John surgery and a challenging college career at Cal Poly, where he recorded a 6.49 ERA. His professional rise began in 2022, progressing through three minor league levels and the Arizona Fall League.