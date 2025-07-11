Seattle Mariners starter Bryan Woo did his best to help the team avoid a sweep, throwing seven shutout innings and taking a no-hitter into the eighth. But Jazz Chisholm Jr. broke up the no-hit bid and the New York Yankees came storming back from a five-run deficit, winning 6-5 in extra innings.

Aaron Judge capped New York’s epic comeback with a sacrifice fly that scored Anthony Volpe in the bottom of the 10th inning.

Judge faced Mariners reliever Gabe Speir with the bases loaded and one out in the 10th. The reigning AL MVP had a quiet day at the plate but ended up playing the hero for the Yankees. Judge got under an 83 mph slider and hit a high fly ball to shallow center field. Volpe tagged up from third and, although Julio Rodriguez’s throw beat him to the bag, he was called safe thanks to a great slide, sneaking his right hand in under Cal Raleigh’s sweeping tag at home plate.

Aaron Judge helps Yankees win fourth straight game

After surrendering the division lead with a six-game losing streak the Yankees have now won four-straight. Judge cautioned the team to stay focused after ending the skid. And he’s helped at the plate as well. The two-time MVP has four home runs and 11 RBI in the last eight games, contributing to New York’s turnaround.

The AL East-leading Toronto Blue Jays were idle on Thursday, allowing the Yankees to narrow the gap. New York is now two games behind Toronto in the division.

Judge is having another remarkable season, leading the majors in a number of offensive categories. He also matched his own Yankees record by hitting his 34th home run before the All-Star break, a franchise high that Judge established in 2024.

The Yankees got fans talking with their epic comeback against the Mariners.

Luke Garrison wrote:

“How Volpe wasn’t out, I don’t know, but I’ll take it!”

Moshe, referring to the slide, remarked:

“That was great work by Volpe.”

Challenge Your Beliefs questioned Raleigh’s execution after Rodriguez’s dot:

“How did he miss the tag?”

And Michael Reilly might have overreacted just a touch, commenting:

“That was the most AMAZING comeback win I’ve ever watched in 40 years of Yankee baseball!!! I was crying afterwards…”