The New York Yankees were looking for a series sweep against the Seattle Mariners Thursday. However, Mariners ace Bryan Woo had other ideas. Seattle’s starter spun seven shutout innings in the series finale, taking a no-hitter into the eighth. But the Yankees’ All-Star second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. broke up the bid.

Chisholm led off the eighth inning with a single to spoil Woo’s no-hitter, per Talkin’ Yanks.

First Yanks hit of the night belongs to Jazz and the no hitter has ended pic.twitter.com/C4TFKoCJ1D — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) July 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

The sixth-year veteran then helped New York get on the board, going first to third on a Ben Rice single and scoring on Austin Wells’ sacrifice fly. After losing the no-hit bid and the shutout, the Mariners removed Woo from the game.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. steps up for the Yankees again

The Yankees started the month on a brutal six-game losing streak that cost them the division lead. New York broke out of the slump with three straight wins thanks to Chisholm’s bat. In the last three games entering Thursday, Chisholm had three home runs, six RBI and four runs scored.

After a slow start to the season, Chisholm was sidelined for all of May with an oblique strain. However, since returning on June 3 he’s heated up, slashing .316/.388/.640 with 10 homers, 26 RBI and 20 runs scored in 31 games.

Despite missing a month of play, Chisholm is up to 17 home runs on the season, well within reach of his career-high mark of 24 from last season. He intends to display his new-found power stroke by participating in the 2025 Home Run Derby.

The Yankees landed Chisholm in a trade with the Marlins at the deadline last season. The team moved him to third base, where he played well for the American League pennant winners.

At the start of the 2025 season, New York moved him back to second base. But when DJ LeMahieu returned from injury, he was switched to third again. Now, Chisholm has once again been moved to second base.