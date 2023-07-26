Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners had an epic come-from-behind 9-7 victory Tuesday night against the Minnesota Twins. But it was not just a typical it's not over 'till it's over moment for the Mariners. For one, it's the first time in over three decades that Seattle was able to win a game away from home in which the team was down by at least four runs going into the eighth (or later) inning, as pointed out by ESPN Stats & Info:

“The Mariners had lost 580 straight road games when trailing by 4+ runs in the 8th inning or later. They had last won against the White Sox in 1991, the first year of the new Comiskey Park. That streak ended tonight.”

Rodriguez, who is only 22 years old, was nine years away from being born the last time Seattle scored such a win prior to Tuesday night.

The Twins led the Mariners, 6-2, after six innings. Following a scoreless seventh frame from both sides, Seattle turned it on at the plate beginning in the eighth inning, as the Mariners tied the contest with four runs, including the game-tying two-run blast by Rodriguez. Seattle then held the Twins scoreless in the bottom of the eighth to set up a nerve-wracking ninth inning. Fortunately for the Mariners, their bats remained hot, with Eugenio Suarez launching a two-run double to give Seattle the lead for good. Teoscar Hernandez then padded the lead with an RBI sacrifice fly.

Having snapped a two-game losing skid, the Mariners will look to sustain their newfound momentum when they go for another win in the series finale in Twin Cities this Wednesday.