The Minnesota Twins and Seattle Mariners continue their series today in Minnesota. It is now time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mariners-Twins prediction, pick, and how-to watch.

After the win yesterday, the Twins have now won four in a row and six of their last seven games. It was a slow start to scoring in the game. Kenta Maeda held the Mariners scoreless in the first four innings. Tom Murphy led off the top of the fifth hitting a solo home run on a hanging slider from Maeda. The Twins fired back in the bottom of the inning though. Max Kepler led off with a single and three batters later Trevor Larnach tripled him home.

Christian Vazquez then singled to score Larnach and give the Twins the lead. After more scoreless innings, Kolten Wong entered the game with a runner on first to pinch hit. He drove the third pitch he saw to right field to give the Mariners a 3-2 lead. Kepler stepped up again in the bottom of the ninth, hitting a double that scored a run, to tie the game. Finally, Carlos Correa hit a single in the bottom of the tenth to give the Twins the lead.

Now, the Twins have a four-game lead in the AL Central but are expected to be conservative at the trade deadline. Meanwhile, the Mariners are in a precarious situation. They are 50-50 on the season and are 8.5 games back of the Rangers in the division. They are also 5.5 games back of the Blue Jays in the division, but the Red Sox, Yankees, and Angels are all in between them and the Jays.

Here are the Mariners-Twins MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mariners-Twins Odds

Seattle Mariners: +1.5 (-205)

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+168)

Over: 7.5 (-110)

Under: 7.5 (-110)

How To Watch Mariners vs. Twins

TV: RSNW/BSNO

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 7:40 PM ET/ 4:40 PM PT

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

Part of the reason for disappointment for the Mariners this year has been the offense. At bat, they are sitting 17th in runs, 28th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging. It has been great pitching that keeps them in the race for the playoffs. They are sitting fifth in team ERA, third in WHIP, and fifth in opponent batting average. The Mariners are also second in the majors in quality starts. George Kirby will be making the start today for the Mariners. He is 9-8 on the year with a 3.23 ERA and a 1.04 WHIP. Last time out he went seven innings and gave up just four hits while not giving up a run. That start was against the Twins, as Kirby struck out 10.

If the Mariners are Mike Ford needs to keep hitting hot. Ford has hit .300 this month with 14 RBIs. He has five RBIs in his last five games with two home runs. He has five home runs overall this month, and five doubles leading to his major amount of RBIs. Still, he struggled with strikeouts in the last series with the Twins. He struck out seven times in the series, including a game in which he struck out four times in his four at-bats. Overall, Ford has struck out 23 times this month but still has managed to have a .382 OBP.

Kolton Wong drove in two yesterday, and it was on his first home run of the month. He is hitting just .162 on the month though while driving in five runs and scoring six times. Meanwhile, Eugenio Suarez has been driving in runs this month and all year. He has 58 RBIs on the year, which leads the team. He has 11 RBIs this month with the help of six home runs. Suarez also has three doubles this month. He is hitting just .235 this month though.

Teoscar Hernandez is also driving in a bunch of runs as of late. He has five RBIs in his last five games while driving in nine this month. He has done that with one home run and six doubles in the month. Hernandez is hitting just .203 on the month, well below his .242 average on the year. The major issue for Henrnadez has been strikeouts. He has five strikeouts in the last five games with the Twins and 23 on the month.

Why The Twins Could Cover The Spread

Like the Mariners, it is all about pitching for the Twins. They are second in the majors in team ERA while sitting first in WHIP, second in opponent batting average, and first in quality starts. It will be a match-up of All-Star pitchers on the mound today.

Pablo Lopez will be on the bump for the Twins. He has had two good starts this month and one rough one. In his first start of the month, Lopez went nine innings giving up four hits, and striking out 12. He did not give up a run on his way to a win. The next start right after the All-Star break did not go well. He gave up seven runs in 5.2 innings with two home runs against the Athletics. Still, the Athletics got the win. Last time out it was against the Mariners, where he gave up two runs in five innings in a losing effort.

On the offensive end of things, the Twins are 18th in runs scored, while sitting 23rd in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging. Edouard Julien has been on fire as of late. This month he is hitting .417 with a .509 on-base percentage. He has five home runs as well with seven RBIs. Julien has also scored 12 times this month while hitting three doubles. He is 9-16 against the Mariners in his last five games, with five walks in that time. He also has two home runs and two RBIs in those games.

Final Mariners-Twins Prediction & Pick

The last time these two pitchers faced off, it was Kirby that came out on top. It was a home run and two RBIs by Teoscar Hernandez against Lopez that gave the Mariners the win in that one. Kirby struck out ten batters in the game while going seven innings. This should be another great match-up between two top-quality pitchers. With that, take the extra runs with the Mariners over the Twins and the under.

Final Mariners-Twins Prediction & Pick: Mariners +1.5 (-205) and Under 7.5 (-110)