Seattle Mariners All-Star outfielder Julio Rodriguez continues to sizzle at the plate. Against the Oakland Athletics on Monday, Rodriguez went 4-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs to help the Mariners open a three-game series at home with a 7-0 victory.

Rodriguez's incredible stretch has earned praise from Seattle manager Scott Servais following the win, per ESPN.

“What we're watching, really, it's historical,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. “As crazy to say that for a player that is that young, but to do what he is doing and for the span he's done it for now … that's ridiculous.”

Over his last 10 games, Rodriguez has put together a total of 28 hits — the most by a player in the big leagues in the same stretch since 1997. Moreover, it's been noted by Elias Sports Bureau that Julio Rodriguez is the first player in 123 years to have five games with at least four hits in each over a 10-game stretch.

But it's not just Rodriguez that's scorching; it's the entire Mariners squad. With their win over the Athletics, the Mariners have now won 12 of their last 13 games and all of their last four. Prior to the series against Oakland, Seattle swept the Kansas City Royals in a three-game series at home.

The success of the Mariners and the slide of the Texas Rangers have resulted in Seattle displacing Texas for the top spot in the American League West division.

Rodriguez's excellent hitting has been infectious and it's clearly rubbing on the Mariners, who are hitting .293 so far in August.