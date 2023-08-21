No team in baseball is as hot as the Seattle Mariners. Winners of six straight and 14 of 18 in August, Seattle completed a three-game sweep of the Houston Astros this weekend. The series win moves the Mariners within a half-game of the Astros for the second wild card spot in the American League and three games out of first place in the AL West.

Mariners manager Scott Servais says the team is built to play together and there's no signs of the hot streak slowing down anytime soon.

“We’ll keep rolling,” Servais said, via Jeremy Rakes. “Guys are feeling it right now. We’re playing great baseball. We’re leaning on each other. That’s what this team is about.”

This scorching hot run dates all the way back to the start of July. The Mariners entered the month with a 38-42 record and are 31-13 since, with three different winnings streaks of four or more games.

Seattle went on a similar run last season. After entering July with a 37-41 record, the Mariners went 35-17 across the next two months, which set them up for a playoff push that ended with their first postseason appearance in 20 seasons.

The Mariners are getting contributions from everyone, starting with their star man Julio Rodriguez. His historic weekend gave way to four-hit days from Dominic Canzone and Dylan Moore on Sunday, two emerging bats in what's been a quiet Mariners lineup for much of the season.

There's something in the air in Seattle, and it's traveled with the Mariners on the road in recent weeks. Lightning seems to be striking twice for the Mariners and at just the right time once again.