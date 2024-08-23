The Seattle Mariners fired manage Scott Servais on Thursday. The Mariners' decision drew no shortage of reaction from the MLB world. Seattle has struggled in recent action, but they are still in a position to potentially clinch a postseason spot. Servais released a statement on Thursday night, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“I have devoted my entire life to baseball, from playing little league games in Coon Valley, Wisconsin, to leading the Seattle Mariners for nearly a decade,” Servais' statement reads. “It has been one of the greatest honors of my career, and my family and I are grateful for the shared experiences along the way.”

Later in the statement, Servais made sure to send a message to Mariners fans and the city of Seattle.

“To the fans, you are the soul of this organization. Your support has driven us to push harder, fight longer, and never back down. The return of postseason baseball to Seattle was a moment we shared together, and I am confident that your commitment to this team will continue to push them forward.

“To the city of Seattle, you embraced my family and me and we are forever grateful for your support. As this chapter closes, I leave with pride in what we've accomplished together and excitement for what the future holds.”

The full statement can be read via the link below.

Scott Servais' managerial career with Mariners

Dan Wilson is set to replace Servais. Although Servais' time with the Mariners did not end on the best note, he enjoyed many memorable moments with the organization.

The 57-year-old had managed the ball club since 2016. He took over the gig while Seattle had not made the postseason since 2001. However, Servais helped the Mariners snap the drought in 2022 after the Mariners clinched a playoff appearance. Servais will always be remembered as the manager who helped Seattle end the postseason drought.

Perhaps Servais will return as a big league manager at some point down the road. Meanwhile, the Mariners will move forward in hopes of reaching the postseason once again in 2024.