Two Seattle Mariners are on track to return from injury over the next few weeks: J.P. Crawford and Jarred Kelenic, per MLB.com. Kelenic is targeting an early September return, and Crawford plans to play a Minor League rehab game this weekend. He could rejoin the Mariners within the next week, according to Mariners president Jerry Dipoto.

Jarred Kelenic broke his foot kicking a water cooler a few weeks ago. That's an unfortunate way to end up on the IL, but frustration often gets the best of professional athletes. This is Kelenic's third year in the Majors, and he was having his first productive season before the injury.

Through 90 games, his slash line was .252/.320/.439 with 11 home runs, 24 doubles and 12 stolen bases. Although Kelenic has shown improvement, he still needs to get the strikeouts under control. He's already at 118, which is pace for 212 over 162 games.

J.P. Crawford is now in his fifth season with the Mariners and is enjoying his best year at the plate since entering the pros. His OPS+ is a career-high 125, and his 10 homers are also a new best.

The Mariners are in a tight playoff race with 40 games to go. Winning the AL West is probably out of reach. They're only six games behind the Texas Rangers, but if anyone jumps Texas, it's going to be the Houston Astros. Currently, Seattle is tied with the Toronto Blue Jays for the third AL Wild Card spot. The Boston Red Sox trail 2.5 games behind those two, and the Astros hold a 3.5 game lead for the second Wild Card spot.

The Mariners start a huge three-game series with the Astros in Houston on Friday night. Playoff stakes are fully on the line. At the time of writing this, the Mariners lead the Astros 2-0 in the top of the 8th.