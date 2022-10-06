Mariners reveal pitching plan for MLB Playoffs series vs. Blue Jays

The Seattle Mariners are heading to the postseason for the first time in 21 years and their Wild Card opponent will be a very tough Toronto Blue Jays team, who have home-field advantage in the three-game series. A day before Game 1, manager Scott Servais announced their starters.

Per Shi Davidi:

“Scott Servais says Mariners will go Luis Castillo in Game 1 and are currently planning Robbie Ray for Game 2 and Logan Gilbert for Game 3.”

This isn’t surprising. Luis Castillo has been the ace of this staff since coming over in a blockbuster trade at the deadline from the Cincinnati Reds. In 11 starts as a member of the Mariners, he owns a 3.17 ERA while striking out 77 in 65.1 innings.

As for Robbie Ray, he’s pitched to a 3.71 ERA but is struggling in the second half with an ERA of four. The southpaw’s last outing on Sunday was against the A’s and he got tagged for five runs and allowed three homers. Of course, he won a Cy Young with Toronto last year, too.

Lastly, Gilbert is one of the Mariners’ most promising young arms. The hard-throwing righty is the ultimate competitor, compiling an impressive 3.21 ERA in 2022. In September, his ERA was just two.

Seattle definitely has three quality arms on the mound, but the Jays’ lineup is full of electric bats. The atmosphere will also be insane at the Rogers Centre. If the M’s can manage to win the series, they’ll move on to the ALDS to face the Houston Astros.

Game 1 is scheduled for 1:07 PT.