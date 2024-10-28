After a monster postseason with the New York Mets, first baseman Pete Alonso is set to become a free agent when the MLB offseason officially begins in a few weeks. While the Mets will surely be in the running to retain Alonso, the four-time All-Star will have plenty of suitors on the open market. The Seattle Mariners are expected to be among them.

Coming off consecutive disappointing seasons, the Mariners face an important offseason. While Seattle's top priority is finding a new manager, scoping the free-agent market will be on their radar for much of the winter.

It feels like now is as good a time as any for the Mariners to make a splash signing. Their starting pitching rotation has been arguably the best in the league over the past two seasons, but an underachieving offense has wasted it. Adding to the lineup should be at the top of the Mariners' list this offseason.

Although Juan Soto will steal most of the headlines during MLB free agency until he signs, Alonso will be a hot name throughout the winter. There is an anticipated bidding war for Alonso, a client of Scott Boras. Boras will have his hands full this offseason with Alonso, Soto and Corbin Burnes under his management.

Boras clients typically go where the money is, often taking the largest deal offered. If that's the case with Alonso, it seems pretty simple as to what the Mariners have to do to earn his signature. Will they be willing to go that distance?

Extra year gives Mariners true cleanup hitter

Money is usually the deciding factor for a free agent negotiating with multiple teams. It's hard to blame a player in any sport for deciding not to leave money on the table. Not everyone would say no to an extra couple of millions of dollars.

This could be the case for Pete Alonso as he discusses numbers with teams. So long as the Mets are in the running, Alonso will likely keep things transparent with them regarding the terms of his next contract. If he wants to go to the highest bidder, that makes things easier for the Mets and any other team pursuing him. If the length of the contract becomes a point of contention, that's where teams might fall out.

Most projections have Alonso signing a six-year deal worth more than the $162 million Freddie Freeman signed for before the 2022 season. Some analysts say he is seeking a $200 million contract, which would make him the second-highest-paid first baseman based on total value of the deal.

The logical landing spot seems to be back with the Mets, but if a team is willing to go the extra mile for Alonso, he might get an offer he can’t refuse. Assuming there's no hometown discount, the Mets will still have to be the top bidder. Would they be willing to give that seventh year if another team does?

The answer seems obvious on paper, but paying a 36-year-old first baseman at least $30 million is not on every owner's radar. It should be an avenue the Mariners pursue if they're serious about contending soon.

The Mariners have not been a team that spends a ton in free agency. The largest contract general manager Jerry Dipoto has dished out was a five-year, $115 million deal he gave starting pitcher Robbie Ray in 2021. After consecutive seasons without the playoffs, Dipoto needs to make an impact signing for the Mariners offense. A guaranteed 30-homer bat is a great piece to add.

Perfect Mariners offer to Pete Alonso: 7 years, $210 million

Why Pete Alonso fits in Mariners lineup

It's fairly simple to see why the Mariners are reportedly interested in Pete Alonso. The power department is not something Seattle's offense has thrived in. There aren’t many players in the league better at knocking the ball out of the park than Alonso.

The Mariners ranked 25th in slugging percentage this season, though they did rank sixth in the AL (12th overall) in home runs with 185. Despite that, Seattle was 21st in runs as it averaged 4.1 per game.

Alonso's power numbers over the past four years are as impressive as anyone's. He averaged 39 home runs and 108 RBIs since the start of the 2021 season, posting a .499 slugging percentage and .835 OPS in that span.

Alonso would slot perfectly into the cleanup spot for the Mariners and provide much-needed protection for Julio Rodriguez. Coming off an incredibly down year, Rodriguez needs a revival in 2025. Getting Alonso to hit behind him could loosen Seattle's star before he gets back into the grind of preparing for a bounce-back season.

The Mariners do not play in a hitter-friendly stadium, but Pete Alonso has the raw power to crush homers at any ballpark. He'd be an instant fan favorite in Seattle, so long as he does what he's paid to do and does it often.