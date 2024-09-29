With the 2024 MLB regular season drawing to a close, free agency is right around the corner. Once the World Series is over, the frenzy begins. Numerous high profile free agents, most notably outfielder Juan Soto, starting pitcher Corbin Burnes and first baseman Pete Alonso. While Alonso could certainly return to the New York Mets on a long-term, big money contract, is it a possibility he could leave. If he does, then two teams that could chase him would be the Seattle Mariners and Chicago Cubs, according to a report from USA Network's Bob Nightengale.

“If All-Star first baseman Pete Alonso doesn’t return to the Mets, rival executives believe he will wind up in Seattle or with the Cubs,” reported Nightengale on Sunday.

Alonso is the top first baseman on the market, and he loves playing for New York. However, money talks. This could be Alonso's last chance to cash in on a high dollar pact. The Mets are owned by billionaire Steve Cohen, and he has shown a willingness to spend many times in the past. He would undoubtedly do so to keep the man known as “Polar Pete” in Queens. Would a team like the Mariners or Cubs try to outspend Cohen? If so, Alonso could call Wrigley Field or T-Mobile Park home for the foreseeable future.

Would Pete Alonso go to the Cubs or Mariners?

Finishing off his sixth season in Queens, Alonso is undoubtedly looking forward to the upcoming free agency period. In five of those seasons, he has hit over 30 home runs (excluding the shortened 2020 campaign). This year, he's hit .241 with 34 home runs and 88 RBIs for a Mets team that is looking to clinch a spot in the postseason. Heading into Sunday's games, New York is neck and neck with the Arizona Diamondbacks (last year's NL champions) and the Atlanta Braves for the last two wild card spots.

Will the Mets make it back to the postseason in their first season with manager Carlos Mendoza at the helm? Winning the rest of their games would help, especially since they are playing the Braves. The San Diego Padres have already locked up the first wild card spot, so winning out would ensure that New York controls its own destiny.

Yet, these last couple of games could be the final time Mets fans see Alonso in orange and blue, especially if the team doesn't make the playoffs. The Mariners and Cubs are also potential playoff teams in 2025 and beyond, as each club could use a slugging first baseman to help solidify the middle of their order.

Alonso turns 30 in December, so he might be on the back side of his prime at this point. If that is the case, then it might suit the Mets to let him go. Although he's beloved at Citi Field, a fresh start might be needed for both sides moving forward.