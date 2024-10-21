The New York Mets 2024 season officially came to a conclusion with their 10-5 loss in Game 6 of the NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers, putting an end to one of the wildest seasons in franchise history. Now, the team will turn their attention to the offseason, where they have a huge decision to make on star first baseman Pete Alonso and his upcoming free agency.

Ever since bursting onto the scene in 2019, Alonso has been one of the top power hitters in the game, and even though his numbers took a bit of a drop in 2024 (.240 BA, 34 HR, 88 RBI, .789 OPS), he still remains an incredibly important piece of New York's lineup. With free agency looming, Alonso admitted he hasn't thought too much about it, but he made his thoughts on the Mets and the city of New York clear as day.

“I haven't really thought of anything that far. I love this team, I love this organization. This fanbase has treated not just myself, but my family, so, so well. Right now I'm just thinking of the group. Obviously, we'll see what happens, we'll cross that bridge when we get there, but I love New York, I love this team, I love playing in Queens.” – Pete Alonso, SNY

Mets, Pete Alonso facing major free agency decision

While the Mets still have a shot to keep Alonso in town, ideally, they would have already signed him to a long-term extension. Now that he's set for the open market, the bidding could get quite high, as the slugging first baseman figures to be one of the most sought after players across the entire league over the next few months.

Considering all the success New York just enjoyed this season, you can bet they are going to do everything they can to keep this team intact, and that involves keeping Alonso in town. It's clear he enjoys playing for the Mets, but whether or not he re-signs with the team in free agency is likely going to come down to money, and all eyes will be on these two sides as the offseason unfolds to see if they can find common ground.