The Miami Marlins are in the midst of a dogfight for the NL wildcard, and reinforcements from recently acquired first baseman Josh Bell are just what the doctor ordered in the eyes of manager Skip Schumaker.

The Marlins traded for Bell right at the deadline last week, and he is already proving that he is a perfect fit for the Marlins and their postseason push. He showed up and had four hits in his very first game for the team last week, and hasn't stopped since.

“He’s fit right in really quick and it hasn’t taken him long to be one of the vocal leaders in there,” Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said per C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic. “And then when he produces after being a vocal leader, that’s when people start buying in on his messaging. He’s been just the perfect fit for us.”

Bell has been more than just a vocal leader, smashing a pair of homers from both sides of the plate in the Marlins 5-4 comeback win over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday. He became the first Miami player ever to hit a home run from each side in the same game, and the first National League player to do so this year, according to Baseball Almanac.

The Marlins have just edged back in to the final wildcard spot after recovering from a five game losing streak. They will have to battle with the Cubs, Reds, and Dbacks for the last playoff slot. The race is changing every day, and Miami is stoked to have a talent like Josh Bell to keep them in it down the stretch.