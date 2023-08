The Miami Marlins are trading for Cleveland Guardians first baseman Josh Bell in return for veteran infielder Jean Segura and prospect Kahlil Watson, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. Miami was clearly intent on adding some more pop to the lineup before the deadline ended.

