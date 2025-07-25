2025 has made it clear that there is still a long way to go in the Miami Marlins' rebuild. President of baseball operations Peter Bendix is performing a painstakingly thorough reconstruction of the entire organization. The upcoming MLB trade deadline could provide Bendix with more talent if the Marlins' leader of baseball operations decides to move some players. One player that is expecting a move is Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara, according to ESPN's Hector Gomez on X (formerly Twitter).

“A person very close to Sandy Alcántara told me he'll be traded,” posted Gomez on the social media platform. “‘He's aware he'll be traded and has already packed all his things to leave Miami'. #Padres, #Cubs and #BlueJays have reached out to the Marlins to inquire about him.”

Since Alcantara made his return in spring training, trade rumors have surrounded Miami's top starter. The former NL Cy Young award winner's comeback from Tommy John surgery has been up and down this season. Yet, he's under contract for the next couple of seasons due to a couple of options. Whether it's the Cubs, Padres, Blue Jays or another contender, it would be more surprising if a team didn't take a chance on Alcantara before the upcoming trade deadline than if he was moved.

Will Marlins trade Sandy Alcantara before MLB trade deadline?

Trading Alcantara right now would make a lot of sense for both sides. While the right hander isn't back to his former form, he would still fetch a good-sized haul. The three teams mentioned above can send strong packages for Alcantara, but it feels like the Cubs could pay the highest price. Their farm system aligns well with what Miami needs, as players like outfielders Kevin Alcantara or Owen Caissie are on the doorstep of the majors.

That is precisely the type of talent the Marlins need. Furthermore, Chicago has young starters like Ben Brown or Jordan Wicks. They could fill Alcantara's spot in Miami's rotation. Whether it's the Cubs or another contender, the odds of seeing the former Cy Young winner in a new uniform come August 1st seem to be higher than those favoring his stay in South Florida.