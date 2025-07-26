When it comes to seismic deadline deals, few would rival the potential impact of Sandy Alcantara donning an Arizona Diamondbacks uniform. Though his 2025 campaign has been riddled with inconsistency, culminating in a 7.14 ERA, the specter of his 2022 NL Cy Young-winning dominance still looms large. With the MLB trade deadline fast approaching and the Diamondbacks hunting for a true No.1 to anchor a postseason run, Arizona has every incentive to swing big for Alcantara, once the best pitcher in baseball, now seeking to reclaim his crown following Tommy John surgery.

Why Sandy Alcantara Fits for the Arizona Diamondbacks

Even after a challenging recovery year, the Diamondbacks know the value of elite starting pitching in October. In 2022, Alcantara’s 228.2 innings of 2.28 ERA ball was the workhorse effort every contender dreams of. Since then, he’s shown only flashes of his prime form, struggling through mechanical tweaks and the typical post-Tommy John adjustment period. However, his track record and upside remain undeniable, provided that any pitching coach can help him refine his pitch mix and regain his command.

Sandy Alcantara could really be the Dodgers' ‘2024 Jack Flaherty' type of trade deadline acquisition this year. (All K's in this video are from 2025) pic.twitter.com/yyPD58xLdv — ∞ The Infinite Dodger ∞ (@InfiniteDodger) June 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

Arizona isn’t working in a vacuum. Contenders like the Cubs, Astros, Red Sox, Blue Jays, Dodgers, Padres, and Orioles are all reportedly monitoring Alcantara, either for a stretch run this season or as a centerpiece for the winter trade market when his value might rebound. If the D-backs want in before that price climbs, the deadline is their opportunity.

Miami, for their part, remains stuck between timelines. With a roster in need of a retool and with Alcantara’s struggles muddying the waters, the Marlins face a tough calculus, hold firm in hopes of a stronger offseason market, or cash in now on a still-coveted arm while he’s under contract for two more years at a reasonable rate.

While the organization still values Alcantara as a frontline starter, the reality is that Tommy John comebacks are rarely linear. Plus, with their playoff odds dimming and interest at an all-time high, moving him at the deadline could help jumpstart a much-needed organizational pivot.

Crafting the Perfect Trade

So, what would it take for Arizona to make Miami say yes, and outbid the competition? The Marlins are in asset-accrual mode. They’ll want a mix of near-ready pitching and high-upside prospects who could headline their next playoff push. The Diamondbacks have the depth, but it’ll sting.

Proposed Trade Package

Diamondbacks Receive:

RHP Sandy Alcantara

Marlins Receive:

RHP Brandon Pfaadt

SS Jordan Lawlar

RHP Yilber Diaz

OF AJ Vukovich

Why This Deal Works

For the Diamondbacks:

They land a former Cy Young winner under team control through 2027, upgrading their rotation for multiple playoff windows. Even with Alcantara’s recent struggles, he represents a significant upside play for a team with a strong developmental track record. Trading from a position of farm system strength (particularly at SS and pitching) alleviates long-term logjams and consolidates their assets for immediate contention.

For the Marlins:

They get a controllable MLB-ready starter in Pfaadt to slot directly into their rotation, providing immediate stability. Lawlar has superstar upside and instantly becomes the face of their position player pipeline, possibly debuting as early as 2026. Diaz and Vukovich add both depth and upside, buffering a system that has been light on bats and upper-minors pitching. The package secures both near-term quality and long-term upside, jumpstarting a revamp without waiting on Alcantara’s stock to (maybe) recover.

Whether it’s him hitting at the plate or playing the field, Jordan Lawlar makes sure NO HITS FOR ANYONE pic.twitter.com/Qb832o0iuB — Goldschmidt Happened (@GoldyHappens) May 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

While Arizona would pay a significant price, it’s the cost of doing business at the deadline, especially with so many teams circling. The urgency for a frontline arm—and the strategic calculation that Alcantara’s best days might still lie ahead—makes the gamble worth it. As the Dodgers and Orioles hover in the wings and other suitors push up the bidding, this is the time for the Diamondbacks to be aggressive.

For Miami, the move is bittersweet but forward-thinking. By acting now, they can maximize Alcantara’s value, accelerate their retool, and enter the offseason with a new core taking shape.

If Arizona wants to vault past their NL rivals and complement their budding young offense with ace-level firepower, this is the deal that gets it done. The price is steep—but flags fly forever, and in 2025, the D-backs may not get another shot at an arm like Sandy Alcantara.