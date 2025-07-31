With the rumors surrounding Miami Marlins pitchers like Sandy Alcantara and Edward Cabrera, other players on the team are attracting other teams' interest. While specifically the interest around the Marlins' ace in Alcantara has been heating up ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, there are other under-the-radar pitchers on the team that the baseball world should know about.

Will Sammon of The Athletic would write on Thursday that regarding pitchers Ronny Henriquez and Calvin Faucher, Miami “is fielding interest in both players.” The reporter would also highlight that Faucher would be more likely to be dealt by the deadline with his 10 saves, 3.73 ERA, and 41 strikeouts, though Henriquez's numbers are solid as well.

“Two other Miami pitchers to keep in mind: Ronny Henriquez and Calvin Faucher. Miami is fielding interest in both players, people briefed on the situation said,” Sammon wrote.

“In particular, multiple teams are looking to acquire Faucher, league sources said,” Sammon continued. “Of the two pitchers, he is more likely to get traded. Faucher, 29, has 10 saves with a 3.73 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 41 innings. Henriquez, 25, has a 2.96 ERA in 51 2/3 innings with 71 strikeouts. Both pitchers are under club control for multiple seasons.”

Looking at players that aren't pitchers on Miami that have gained interest around the league is outfielders Jesush Sanchez and Dane Myers.

Marlins' Sandy Alcantara, Edward Cabrera are the “splashiest” names

As fans have been pondering trade proposals for the Marlins' star in Alcantara, the former Cy Young winner has been in rumors for a very long time, as well as Cabrera, who sports a 3.35 ERA and 96 strikeouts. For Alcantara, he had a slow start to the year as he currently has a 6.36 ERA with 81 strikeouts.

“The Marlins are a team to watch today for several reasons, including what happens with starters Sandy Alcantara and Edward Cabrera, two of the splashiest names on the market,” Sammon wrote. “The interest in both Alcantara and Cabrera is very high, league sources said.”

One team that is “in the mix” for Alcantara is the Houston Astros, though there is some hesitation if they can get a deal one since they “might get outbid,” according to Ken Rosenthal.

“The Houston Astros are in the mix for Miami Marlins right-hander Sandy Alcantara, as well as San Diego Padres righty Dylan Cease, according to a source briefed on their discussions,” Rosenthal said in The Athletic. “Club officials, however, fear that they might get outbid for both pitchers, given the competitive state of the market.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen if pitchers Alcantara, Cabrera, Faucher, or Henriquez are moved ahead of the trade deadline on Thursday at 6 p.m. (EST). While the pitchers have been highlighted and interest around Sanchez and Myers, the Marlins could look like a different team in the aftermath of the deadline.