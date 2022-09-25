The Miami Marlins’ 2022 season has not gone according to plan. Yes, they are playing in the brutal NL East with titans like the Braves and the Mets. However, that doesn’t excuse Don Mattingly’s squad’s putrid record this year. The only thing preventing them from being the bottom-feeders of the division is the Nationals’ exceptional collapse this year.

Because of that, the Marlins had to make a move to ensure this doesn’t happen again. Their decision was to let head coach Don Mattingly go. The two sides agreed to move on after the season is over. (via Craig Mish)

Don Mattingly and the Marlins have mutually agreed upon this being the final season with him as Marlins Manager, sources tell me and @J_McPherson1126. — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) September 25, 2022

Don Mattingly took over as the Marlins’ head coach in 2016. In his six years coaching the team, he has only led them to the playoffs once, in the shortened MLB season of 2020. The rest of his tenure saw the Marlins flounder at the bottom of the NL East with losing record after losing record. It seems like the front office finally got tired of this losing.

The Marlins this season have simply struggled to keep up with the trio of playoff contenders in the NL East. The Mets and the Braves are just completely on a different level this season. Meanwhile, the Phillies are in the thick of a race for a Wild Card spot. Don Mattingly has just struggled to get this team over the proverbial hump.

The only saving grace for the Marlins this season was the emergence of Sandy Alcantara as an elite ace pitcher for them. The right-handed pitcher is having a Cy Young-worthy season this year. With Don Mattingly’s departure coming soon, fans are hoping that better days are ahead for them.