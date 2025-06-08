The Miami Marlins beat the Tampa Bay Rays 11-10 in ten innings on Saturday. While it was a great win, there was a scary moment between innings for Miami. Marlins pitcher Ryan Weathers was warming up for the first inning when catcher Nick Fortes' throw to second base hit him in the head. Weathers stayed in the game but only lasted three innings, citing a famous SpongeBob clip to explain his headspace on the mound.

You ever seen this before? Ryan Weathers makes his final warmup pitch of the first inning. Nick Fortes' throw down to 2B hits him in the head.

“I just felt very disconnected out there a little bit, just with like, just all that adrenaline left me, Weather told The Associated Press. “It was kind of like that episode of ‘SpongeBob' where like everything's on fire inside of his brain, and I just felt like I was in pure chaos after that happened. So it was just kind of the right time to come out of the game there.”

SpongeBob has the most accurate depiction of a panic attack in media I've seen

The iconic GIF is used for chaotic sports and cultural moments all the time. Pitching with that going on upstairs feels impossible. Weathers struggled in the second inning, allowing four runs, but did throw a shutout third inning. That was it for him, though, and the bullpen had to work seven innings to get the win.

The Marlins are having a rough season, but Weathers has been a rare bright spot. Even with his poor performance, he has a 3.28 ERA through only five starts. With Sandy Alcantara struggling and potentially getting traded, Weathers' performances are important for the future of the Marlins.

The Marlins lost Sunday's rubber match against the Rays to lose the series. After getting 21 outs on Saturday, Miami's bullpen got every out of Sunday's game, falling short in a 3-2 loss. Miami stays on the road for three games against the lowly Pirates this week. After that, they head to Washington for three.