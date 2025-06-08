The Miami Marlins beat the Tampa Bay Rays 11-10 in ten innings on Saturday. While it was a great win, there was a scary moment between innings for Miami. Marlins pitcher Ryan Weathers was warming up for the first inning when catcher Nick Fortes' throw to second base hit him in the head. Weathers stayed in the game but only lasted three innings, citing a famous SpongeBob clip to explain his headspace on the mound.

“I just felt very disconnected out there a little bit, just with like, just all that adrenaline left me, Weather told The Associated Press. “It was kind of like that episode of ‘SpongeBob' where like everything's on fire inside of his brain, and I just felt like I was in pure chaos after that happened. So it was just kind of the right time to come out of the game there.”

Article Continues Below
More Miami Marlins News
Sandy Alcantara photoshopped in Cubs jersey.
Cubs’ perfect trade offer for Marlins’ Sandy AlcantaraBailey Bassett ·
image thumbnail
MLB rumors: Sandy Alcantara’s 8.47 ERA shouldn’t stop Cubs from making tradeBenjamin Adducchio ·
Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) pitches during the second inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium.
Marlins manager refuses to give up on Sandy Alcantara despite strugglesZachary Weinberger ·
Miami Marlins second baseman Ronny Simon (41) can’t make the stop on a ball hit by San Diego Padres shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) during the third inning at Petco Park. Simon was charged with an error on the play.
Marlins designate 2 players for assignmentJoey Mistretta ·
Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) delivers during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. MLB
MLB rumors: Sandy Alcantara trade interest gets ‘shocking’ update from insiderZachary Howell ·
Miami Marlins second baseman Ronny Simon (41) can’t make the stop on a ball hit by San Diego Padres shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) during the third inning.
Marlins’ Ronny Simon responds to 3-error nightmare in loss to PadresJosh Davis ·

The iconic GIF is used for chaotic sports and cultural moments all the time. Pitching with that going on upstairs feels impossible. Weathers struggled in the second inning, allowing four runs, but did throw a shutout third inning. That was it for him, though, and the bullpen had to work seven innings to get the win.

The Marlins are having a rough season, but Weathers has been a rare bright spot. Even with his poor performance, he has a 3.28 ERA through only five starts. With Sandy Alcantara struggling and potentially getting traded, Weathers' performances are important for the future of the Marlins.

The Marlins lost Sunday's rubber match against the Rays to lose the series. After getting 21 outs on Saturday, Miami's bullpen got every out of Sunday's game, falling short in a 3-2 loss. Miami stays on the road for three games against the lowly Pirates this week. After that, they head to Washington for three.