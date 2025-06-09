The Miami Marlins have placed left-handed starting pitcher Ryan Weathers on the 60-day injured list with a lat strain.

It's been a rough few days for Weathers, who was hit in the head on an errant throw during his start on Saturday. He lasted only three innings that game as the Marlins noticed a significant drop in his velocity.

The next day, the Marlins say Weathers was playing catch when he felt discomfort in his left shoulder.

Weathers has made five starts in 2025 after starting the season on the IL. He's 1-1 with a 3.28 ERA and 1.054 WHIP but struggled in his last two outings (9 innings, 8 runs, 4 walks). By the time he exited on Saturday, his fastball sat in the low-90s, compared to its usual 97-98 mph.

Still at the time, the Marlins did not think there was reason for concern.

“You had that getting hit, you had the conditions, you had the length of the second inning, the long layoff between the other innings,” Marlins manager Clayton McCullough said, per MLB.com's Christina De Nicola. “At the time, nothing was showing from any evals or conversations that were going [on]. At the time, it was certainly monitoring what that velo looked like initially in that inning. He came back out the next day and mentioned something. [Felt] that it was best to go down and just get it looked at.”

With Weathers on the shelf, the Marlins activated Eury Perez from the 60-day IL as a corresponding move. He's completing his return from Tommy John surgery and is scheduled to pitch Monday night agains the Pittsburgh Pirates.

“It will definitely be emotional,” Pérez said through his interpreter. “I’m very excited, but a little bit nervous, too. It has been a while for me. I’ve been away from the field. I’m just looking forward to competing and doing the best I can. It has been a long time.”

Perez last pitched in 2023, his rookie year. In 19 starts, he built a 3.15 ERA with 108 strikeouts in 91.1 innings.