The Miami Marlins have not had a great season. Miami has struggled to find wins, but things have looked a lot better lately. The club is on a seven-game winning streak. Manager Clayton McCullough says his team is simply playing together as a team.

“We were in a lot of close games, coming up short. We learned that to win those kinds of games, you have to play a little bit better, right,” McCullough said, per MLB Network Radio. “We're playing better baseball right now.”

-Sweep the Giants ⬛ 🔶

-Sweep the Dbacks 🐍

-7 straight wins 🔥 What a week for the @Marlins!#MarlinsBeisbol | 🔗 https://t.co/fGPbvbj8w4 pic.twitter.com/K7VmKwMfqc — MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) July 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

The club swept a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, as well as another series with the San Francisco Giants. Miami's win streak began on June 22, in a victory over the Atlanta Braves.

“Our guys just never quit, and made plays when we had to,” McCullough added. “We found ways to win.”

Due to this streak, the Marlins currently hold a 37-45 record. They are fourth in the National League East, and within a game of the Braves for third place.

The Marlins are coming together at the right time

Miami has long been considered a seller ahead of this year's MLB trade deadline. The deadline is July 31. Pitcher Sandy Alcantara is one of several Marlins listed as a trade candidate.

That plan may be out the window now, as the club is simply soaring heading into July. The Marlins looked destined for months to finish last in the division. That has changed in the last few weeks, as the club is finding its sea legs on offense.

In Miami's last four games, the club has scored a whopping 35 runs.

“These guys that haven't really established themselves or had even that much of an opportunity in the big leagues, we're seeing them get better on a daily basis,” team president of baseball operations Peter Bendix said, per MLB.com.

The Marlins look to make it eight wins in a row when they play Tuesday, against the Minnesota Twins. Miami has won eight of their last 10 contests.