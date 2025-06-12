With Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara amid trade rumors, those could be put to a stop soon due to the latest reporting from an MLB insider. As the Marlins' pitcher in Alcantara has a high ERA, the disappointing start to the season could repel some teams.

Looking at Alcantara's statistics this season, coming off of recovering from Tommy John surgery, he has recorded a 7.14 ERA in 13 starts with 50 strikeouts and a 3-7 record. Per the latest column from Jim Bowden, he would say that people should not expect a trade and instead expect Miami “to keep him until he regains his Cy Young award form.”

“Don’t expect the Marlins to trade Sandy Alcantara (7.14 ERA over 13 starts) while his value is down,” Bowden said. “Instead, they’re expected to keep him until he regains his Cy Young Award form, which might not happen until later this year and maybe even next.”

“They can always shop Alcantara,” Bowden continued. “Who is coming off Tommy John surgery, in the offseason, or the next trade deadline. (His contract includes a $21 million team option for 2027.) However, the Marlins will listen to inquiries on their corner outfielders this summer since teams like the Padres and Royals might overpay for Kyle Stowers or Jesús Sánchez.”

Alcantara was considered at one point to be one of the best pitchers in baseball, highlighted by the Cy Young award-winning season in 2022, where he had a 2.28 ERA with a 14-9 record and 207 strikeouts.

Trade value could go way up for Marlins' Sandy Alcantara

While the struggles have been there for the Marlins ace, the most recent starts from Alcantara could have the trade market getting back to its once exciting point. While Ken Rosenthal says first it was against bottom offenses in the Colorado Rockies and Pittsburgh Pirates, Alcantara looked more like himself, and if he keeps it up, he could once again become “the best starting pitcher available.”

“If Alcantara continues pitching on five days rest, as he has for the majority of the season coming off Tommy John surgery, he would make eight starts before the trade deadline on July 31,” Rosenthal said. “By that time, a reemergence as the Sandy of old could make him what many at the start of the season expected him to become – the best starting pitcher available.”

At any rate, the trade deadline is on July 31, so there will be plenty of time for Alcantara to show his skills.