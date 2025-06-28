The Miami Marlins entered Saturday’s matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks as one of baseball’s hottest teams. The Marlins had won a season-high five straight games and six of the last seven contests. Miami felt confident in its chances of making it six in a row with ace Sandy Alcantara taking the mound for the team Saturday.

As it turns out, the Marlins ultimately did manage to extend their streak to six straight wins. But Alcantara was little help as he got rocked by the Diamondbacks. The former Cy Young winner allowed seven runs on 10 hits over six innings.

The dud of an outing comes at a particularly damaging time for Miami as Alcantara’s trade value was beginning to surge, according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale.

Sandy Alcantara dud hurts Marlins' trade chances

Alcantara is one of the most likely players to be moved at the trade deadline. The Marlins, despite the recent hot streak, aren’t going anywhere this season. The team is 10 games below .500 and 12 games back in the NL East. So, Miami is expected to shop the two-time All-Star, hoping to add younger, cheaper prospects to the farm system in a swap.

A number of teams were reportedly interested in landing Alcantara to bolster their rotations for a playoff push. The problem for the Marlins is that the eighth-year veteran is off to a rough start in 2025.

Alcantara has struggled mightily this season as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery, which cost him the entire 2024 campaign. However, most observers assumed the 29-year-old righty would knock the rust off and round into form as the season progressed. While that’s still certainly a possibility, Alcantara has yet to look like the dominant ace who unanimously won Cy Young honors in 2022.

Still, Alcantara has made progress this season. After posting a 9.28 ERA in five April starts, and following that up with an 8.46 ERA through five outings in May, the Marlins’ hurler had shown improvement in June.

Prior to the clunker against the Diamondbacks Saturday, Alcantara had a 2.74 ERA in four starts this month. He struck out 19 batters while only walking five over 23 innings in June – a positive sign that a rebound was around the corner. That rebound may still occur. But Saturday’s start put a damper on Alcantara’s prospects. He now has a 6.98 ERA on the season.

The Marlins, however, have stayed hot at the plate. The team battled back after trailing 7-3 when Alcantara left the game. Miami managed to tie the score before winning 8-7 in the 10th inning.