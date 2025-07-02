The Miami Marlins continued their recent surge with a 2-0 win over the Minnesota Twins Tuesday night, extending their win streak to eight games—the franchise's longest since 2008. Behind a dominant start from Edward Cabrera and a timely blast from Kyle Stowers, Miami is suddenly gaining traction in a crowded NL East standings race.

Cabrera pitched seven scoreless innings, allowing just two hits while striking out six. It marked not only his longest outing of the season, but one of the most efficient of his career. The shutout effort was supported by Anthony Bender and Ronny Henriquez, who closed out the eighth and ninth innings to secure the club's fifth shutout of the year.

Stowers provided the early spark with a solo home run in the second inning—his 14th of the season. The homer came just two pitches after a challenge overturned a potential hit-by-pitch. The left fielder made it count, giving the Marlins the only run they’d need. In the eighth, Nick Fortes added insurance with an RBI single down the right-field line after Jesus Sanchez’s triple.

The Marlins communications department emphasized the historical significance of the streak on X (formerly Twitter), posting the following message to highlight just how impressive this run has been.

“With tonight's 2-0 win against the Twins, the Marlins recorded their fifth shutout of the season and extended their winning streak to eight games, which is the longest since 2008 when the club tied the franchise record of nine consecutive wins.”

With a 38-45 record, the Marlins are currently tied with the Atlanta Braves for third place in the NL East, trailing the division-leading Philadelphia Phillies by 11 games and the second-place New York Mets by 9. Miami has gone 9-1 over its last 10 games, building serious momentum entering the heart of summer.

Cabrera, Stowers, and a dominant bullpen have led the charge—and with the Braves now trailing the Angels 4–0 heading into the ninth, the Marlins appear poised to take sole possession of third place. Miami hasn’t had a winning season since 2023, but this recent surge suggests they may be turning that corner.