In a move aimed at bolstering pitching depth, the Toronto Blue Jays have acquired right-handed pitcher Robinson Pina from the Miami Marlins in exchange for right-handed pitching prospect Colby Martin. The deal, firs t reported by MLB.com’s Christina De Nicola, is Toronto’s first transaction ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

Robinson Pina, 26, was recently designated for assignment by the Marlins after making his MLB debut on June 20, where he pitched one inning and surrendered a solo home run to Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley. That outing was his lone appearance in the majors.

In Triple-A Jacksonville during the 2025 season, Pina has posted a 4–3 record with a 3.47 ERA and a 3.73 FIP across 13 appearances (11 starts), totaling 57.0 innings. He has recorded 54 strikeouts and issued just 14 walks, equating to a strikeout rate of 22.2% and a walk rate of 6.2%. His WHIP stands at 1.193.

Pina’s underlying metrics further show his effectiveness. His 31.95% chase rate ranks in the 83rd percentile of Triple-A pitchers, while his whiff rate sits at 29.3% with a swinging strike rate of 13.61%. He employs a five-pitch arsenal: a four-seam fastball and sinker (both around 93 mph), a low-80s slider (used 30.6% of the time), along with a splitter and cutter.

Originally signed by the Los Angeles Angels in 2017, Pina has also spent time in the Philadelphia Phillies' system, where he logged a 4.18 ERA across 129.1 innings in 2024, starting all 25 of his appearances. Pina is expected to join Triple-A Buffalo as a depth option. His three remaining minor league options add valuable roster flexibility for the Blue Jays.

Headed to Miami is 24-year-old Colby Martin, a late-blooming pitching prospect drafted in the 16th round of the 2024 MLB Draft by Toronto out of Southeastern University. Originally an infielder, Martin converted to pitching full-time in 2024 after transferring from a Division III program to an NAIA school.

In 2025, Martin has shown promise as a relief pitcher. At Single-A Dunedin, he posted a 1.61 ERA and 2.90 FIP over 22.1 innings, notching a 33.3% strikeout rate and a 16.1% walk rate. He allowed just six hits and struck out 30 batters in those 21 appearances. Martin was recently promoted to High-A Vancouver, where he made a single appearance before the trade.

Martin features a high-velocity four-seam fastball that averages 97 mph and has touched 102 mph in the past. His 41% whiff rate ranks in the 91st percentile among Single-A pitchers. However, command remains a concern, as evidenced by his elevated walk rate.

Despite a brief professional track record, just over 32 innings pitched, Martin represents a developmental project with significant upside, making him a worthwhile acquisition for the rebuilding Marlins.