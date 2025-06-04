The Chicago Cubs are 38-22. They have the best record in the National League, but they can't afford to stand pat, especially knowing that their ace is out for the season. Justin Steele will be sidelined for the year while recovering from Tommy John surgery, and other Cubs' pitchers, such as Shota Imanaga, have spent time sitting out due to injury as well. The Cubs can't afford to lose their momentum, so they need to bring in pitching reinforcements. Sandy Alcantara is whom Jeff Passan recommends that the team trade for. So, what would an Alcantara-to-Chicago trade look like?

Cubs' trade proposal for Sandy Alcantara

Cubs receive: Sandy Alcantara

Marlins receive: Jefferson Rojas (MLB No. 77), Jonathan Long (Cubs No. 13)

Alcantara has been horrible this season, but that could bode well for the Cubs. Now is the perfect time to buy low on the pitcher who still has the potential to return to form as one of the best hurlers in baseball. Alcantara has made two All-Star teams and won the Cy Young in 2022, but he missed all of last season because of Tommy John surgery.

Alcantara has struggled with pitch placement, which has led to a 7.89 ERA and a 2-7 record with the Miami Marlins this season. The former Cy Young winner still approaches triple digits with his blazing fastball, though, and he could break out of his slump with a change of scenery.

While it isn't a guarantee that Alcantara will return to form, he'd be a worthwhile gamble for the Cubs because Imanaga, Matthew Boyd, and Jameson Taillon are all pitching well, so Alcantara would be more of a luxury. By playing on a contender, Alcantara would likely be a lot more motivated than he has been on one of the worst teams in baseball, with a team that has been rumored to be gauging the trade market on him for quite a while.

The Cubs have prospects to spare, too, as they came into the season with seven top 100 prospects, according to MLB.com. There are too many talented players in Chicago's farm system and not enough innings on the big league roster for all of them.

Should the Marlins wait to trade Sandy Alcantara?

Alcantara's trade value is at an all-time low. Although the Marlins have undergone a massive rebuild, which has seen them trade almost everybody of note from their roster over the last couple of years, they should hold off on trading their current ace. Although he hasn't pitched well, Alcantara hasn't been as bad as his numbers would suggest, so his trade value could increase over time.

Ultimately, though, the Marlins have team control over Alcantara for the next two years, so they can afford to wait before shipping him off. Miami has a young roster, with all of its starting lineup and the majority of its pitching depth being in their 20s. Patience will be key for the team because they won't be contending for the World Series any time soon.

When the team decides it is time to trade Alcantara, the Cubs are one of the teams that they should be most willing to do business with. This trade proposal sees them land Jefferson Rojas, but Matt Shaw, Cade Horton, Owen Cassie, Moises Ballesteros, and Kevin Alcantara are all more highly touted and closer to the major leagues, if not already there.

The Marlins like prospects who are close to the majors, as evidenced by their trade for Connor Norby and Kyle Stowers last year, so the Cubs would be a perfect trading partner for the team. The question is, just when will they decide to trade Alcantara?