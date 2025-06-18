The Miami Marlins are not a playoff a team. They do, however, have plenty of talent. Still, the Marlins sit 13 games under .500, and 15.0 games back in the National League East division. With that, the Wild Card race is extremely competitive, and Miami is 9.5 games back. Needless to say, when the MLB trade deadline hits, the Marlins are going to be in a position to sell.

Miami was never going to be a playoff contender this season, but there are some players underperforming. One of those players is former National League Cy Young Sandy Alcantara. He has not been at his best this season, but things are starting to look up for him.

The Marlins also have a whole bunch of players in the pre-arbitration period of their contracts. Meaning the team does not have many players at the end of their contracts in Miami. With that said, the years of club control over a few of their key assets is going to generate a great return if the Marlins decide to part ways with those players.

Keeping that in mind, here are two players the Marlins should have on their trade block heading into the July 31st MLB trade deadline.

SP Sandy Alcantara should be dealt

As mentioned, Alcantara is not having the best season. On the year as a whole, the right-handed pitcher owns a 3-8 record with a 6.88 ERA over 14 games started. He has thrown 68.0 innings, allowed opponents to hit .258 off him, he has struck out 55 batters, and walked 32. It is not the season he was expected to have, and the Marlins are content on waiting to trade Alcantara until he starts pitching better.

In his last two starts, however, Alcantara has started to regain his Cy Young form. He has thrown 11.0 innings, allowed 8 hits, struck out 11, walked two, and his ERA sits below 2.00. With the way he has pitched recently, the Marlins could be inclined to deal him away sooner rather later. If Miami wants the biggest return for their star pitcher, they will need to trade him at his peak.

As for Alcantara's contract, he is a free agent in 2028. The 29-year-old is owed $17.3 million in 2025 and 2026, and there is a $21 million club option for 2027. The money is something that could deter teams from giving up too much for the former Cy Young. However, there are plenty of teams that could use a front-end starting pitcher as they look to make the playoffs.

It is time for the Marlins to fully commit to either a rebuild or winning. With the team's record at the moment, a full rebuild could be the best option.

RP Anthony Bender should be shopped around

Anthony Bender is not a name that many people know, but he has been one of the better relief pitchers in baseball.

For Miami this year, Bender has made 30 appearances, which is good for second-most on the team. He has thrown 29.1 innings, and opponents are hitting just .187 off him. His strikeout numbers are not great, and his advanced stats imply a bit of luck, but he keeps the ball on the ground, and his fastball velocity is in the 84th percentile in the MLB.

Bender is still in the arbitration period of his contract. He is 30 years old, but the right-hander is under team control until the 2028 season. His current stats and contract situation could make him an ideal target for some playoff teams looking for bullpen help.

The Marlins are going to be sellers at the deadline, and these two players should be the first guys to go if Miami wants the best return.