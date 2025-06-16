The San Francisco Giants shocked the baseball world on Sunday by acquiring Rafael Devers in a blockbuster trade with the Boston Red Sox. Dealing away young arms Kyle Harrison and Jordan Hicks, among others, the Giants sent a clear message to the league: the time to win is now. And if they're serious about making a legitimate World Series run in 2025, there's one more bold move they must make—trading for Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr.

San Francisco is already halfway through its transformation from fringe contender to championship-caliber team. Devers, a three-time All-Star with elite power and a .504 slugging percentage this season, gives the lineup a cornerstone bat to build around. But if they stop there, it might not be enough.

Luis Robert Jr. is the missing piece.

Robert has quietly been one of the most electric talents in baseball since debuting with Chicago. When healthy, he's a true five-tool player—a career .282 hitter with a cannon for an arm, elite speed, and Gold Glove-caliber defense in center. He's blasted 38 homers in a season before and boasts an OPS north of .850 when locked in. For a Giants offense that currently ranks just 15th in MLB in runs scored, Robert would bring dynamic energy at the top of the order.

The proposed deal: the Giants send veteran outfielder Mike Yastrzemski, right-hander Tristan Beck, and 24-year-old lefty Juan Sánchez (Triple-A) to the White Sox. That’s a competitive package for a star with Robert’s tools, especially one with a modest contract—he's owed just $15 million per year through 2027, with club options for 2028 and 2029.

Luis Robert Jr would make the Giants a powerhouse, and a true threat to the Dodgers in the West

For the Giants, this trade would signal a full-throttle approach. They've already shown the willingness to take on big contracts with the Devers deal, absorbing the remainder of his 10-year, $313.5 million extension. Adding Robert's team-friendly deal would further solidify the roster without crippling the payroll.

What makes this move even more logical is how well-built the Giants already are in other areas. Their rotation, headlined by ace Logan Webb, has been among the best in the National League. And it’s only going to get better with Justin Verlander nearing a return from injury. The 41-year-old future Hall of Famer has been ramping up in rehab and is expected to rejoin the club in early July. Pairing Verlander with Webb, Robbie Ray, and Hayden Birdsong gives San Francisco a playoff rotation no one wants to face.

Then there's the bullpen—arguably the best in baseball. With flamethrower Camilo Doval closing games and a mix of elite arms like Taylor Rogers, Ryan Walker, and Randy Rodriguez bridging the gap, the Giants’ relief corps has locked down leads at a league-best rate. Their bullpen ERA sits at 2.67, good enough for the best bullpen ERA in baseball, and their collective WHIP is the lowest in the Majors.

Simply put, the infrastructure is in place. The Giants have built a pitching-first identity, and now they've added a legitimate offensive centerpiece in Devers. But they still need one more weapon to elevate the lineup from “capable” to “explosive.” Luis Robert Jr. is that weapon.

Buster Posey should be the Executive of the Year after acquiring Rafael Devers

Some may argue the Giants are giving up too much—Yastrzemski is a respected clubhouse voice, Beck has shown flashes of being a capable starter, and Sánchez is a promising arm. But championships require risk. The Dodgers didn’t become perennial contenders by playing it safe. The Braves didn’t build their juggernaut by hoarding prospects. Winning in October requires talent, depth, and a willingness to strike when the moment is right. That moment is now.

The National League is wide open. The Giants, currently 41-31, are in prime position to make a run at the division or at least secure a top Wild Card spot. With the Dodgers dealing with injuries, the Diamondbacks hovering around .500, and the Padres still inconsistent, San Francisco has a narrow but real window to reclaim the NL West.

Manager Bob Melvin knows it. President of Baseball Operations Buster Posey knows it. The players in the clubhouse certainly know it. The Devers trade was a massive step. But in a game where momentum matters and aggressiveness is often rewarded, standing pat is the enemy.

Luis Robert Jr. won’t just help you get into October—he’ll help you win when you get there. His defense in center could be game-changing at Oracle Park, where spacious gaps punish average outfielders. His speed gives Melvin a weapon on the basepaths. And his bat? It fits perfectly behind Devers and Willy Adames, giving San Francisco a lethal heart of the order.

The Giants have the rotation. They have the bullpen. They just added one of the best hitters in baseball. Now it’s time to finish the job. Go get Luis Robert Jr.