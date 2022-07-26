Marlins trade deadline fire sale could include Jazz Chisholm, but not Sandy Alcantara

The Miami Marlins are expected to be sellers at the 2022 MLB trade deadline, and the latest report from Jon Heyman indicates that there aren’t many players the team considers untouchable. In fact, according to Heyman, the only Marlins player who the team won’t listen to offers on is ace pitcher and Cy Young candidate Sandy Alcantara. Other than the 26-year-old, the Marlins will entertain offers for everyone on the roster, which would include All-Stars Garrett Cooper and Jazz Chisholm, though he is currently on the Injured List.

Marlins new stance: Listening on everyone not named Alcantara — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 26, 2022

This is a pretty shocking stance from the Marlins, considering the team is only six games under .500. While the team was expected to offload some veterans at the deadline, their newly reported trade stance could suggest a mass roster overhaul could potentially take place.

The Marlins have a mix of aging veterans and emerging talents, but it seems the piece they truly value above all the others is Alcantara. While that obviously makes sense, it’s shocking to see the team not make players like Chisholm or Jesus Sanchez, who are both only 24 years old, unavailable at the deadline.

Expect the Marlins to field a boatload of calls ahead of the Aug. 2 trade deadline. Among the players that could reasonably be traded out of Miami include Pablo Lopez, Cooper, Avisail Garcia, Jesus Aguilar, Jon Berti, and many more. All of those players could be excellent additions for contending teams, though it remains to be seen what Miami’s asking price is for their more valuable assets.

With the Marlins seemingly throwing in the white flag on this season, fans can expect some big deals to go down, and the latest report from Heyman suggests that even some of the team’s most important players and emerging talents could be on the chopping block.