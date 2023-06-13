The Miami Marlins are on the road to take on the Seattle Mariners in game two of their three-game series Tuesday night at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington. So let's check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Marlins-Mariners prediction and pick.

Miami (37-30) continued their road trip as they traveled to Seattle to take on the Mariners on Monday and things didn't go as planned. Jesus Luzardo was coming off one of his best outings against the Kansas City Royals before getting hit hard against the Mariners and only lasting 4 innings while giving up 5 earned runs on 6 hits and 1 home run. They need to rebound in a big way before they lost two in a row for the first time since May 22-23.

Seattle (32-33) bats broke out in a big way on Monday night scoring 8 runs on 10 hits. The Mariners got a great outing out of their starting pitcher Bryce Miller who limited the fish to 1 earned run on 1 hit with 6 strikeouts. If they are able to keep this momentum going it's going to be a rough night for the Marlins.

Here are the Marlins-Mariners MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Marlins-Mariners Odds

Miami Marlins: +130

Seattle Mariners: -154

Over: 7 (-122)

Under: 7 (+100)

How To Watch Marlins vs. Mariners

TV: Root Sports Northwest and Bally Sports Florida

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 9:40 PM ET/6:40 PM PT

Why The Marlins Will Win

Prior to coming into Monday night's contest with the Mariners, the Marlins were 8-2 in their last 10 games and will be looking to return to form in Tuesday night's game. The Marlins despite only having one measly hit against Bryce Miller and the Mariners' bullpen are still 9th in the league in batting average with .257 and having the best contact hitter in all of baseball Luis Arraez (.391 avg) certainly helps.

Taking the mound for the Mariners would be George Kirby (5-5 3.50 ERA) who's certainly been in his worst form over his last three games. Over those three games, Kirby has given up 12 earned runs on 23 hits with 5 home runs. If Kirby misses with his control in this outing against the Marlins they will certainly make him pay.

The Marlins are able to hit for power with the likes of Jorge Soler, Bryan De La Cruz, and Jesus Sanchez at the top of the order and the way Kirby has been serving up home runs like it's going out of style the chances of them going yard is great tonight.

Why The Mariners Will Win

The Mariners were able to head back home and get back on track taking game one of their three-game series against the Marlins. The Mariners certainly haven't been lacking run support as they have been averaging 5 runs per game over their last 5. The top of the order really smashed the ball last night and more of that will need to come in this matchup tonight.

On the mound for the Marlins is Edward Cabrera (5-4 4.29 ERA) who is coming back-to-back great performances where he only allowed 1 earned on 6 hits with 14 strikeouts in 11 innings pitched. Prior to those great performances against anemic offenses of the Royals and Athletics, he struggled mightily with his control as he has a walk rate of 14% and is issuing 5.4 BB/9.

Cabrera has an exceptional swinging strike rate of 13.6%, so it is up to the Mariners' bats to stay disciplined as most are chasing pitches outside of the zone against him. They will need to get after him early and often, if that is possible they can get back to a winning streak.

Final Marlins-Mariners Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a fairly evenly-matched matchup tonight these two teams trying to contend in their divisions. However, the Mariners seem to be a little bit more well-equipped to get the job tonight. Cabrera has struggled away from Miami and I expect those struggles to continue here on their west coast trip. Also, if Kirby can return to the form that he was once in just two starts ago against the New York Yankees, he should be able to stifle this Marlins lineup. Ultimately, the Mariners stay disciplined at the plate while knocking in just enough runs of support for Kirby to get his 6th win of the season.

Final Marlins-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Seattle Mariners (-154), Over 7 (-122)