This is a big blow for Marquette.

The Marquette basketball team is coming off an upset loss to Butler on Wednesday at home, 69-62. But, to make matters worse, the Golden Eagles are now going to be without Sean Jones for the remainder of the season after he suffered a torn ACL, per the Marquette basketball X account.

‘Marquette guard Sean Jones will miss the remainder of the 2023-24 season after suffering a right knee injury (ACL) Wednesday night against Butler. Surgery is planned for the coming week. Appeared in all 16 games, averaging 5.8 points and 2.0 assists.

Jones had been a huge part of the success of this Golden Eagles team, who were ranked No. 11 before losing to Butler on Wednesday night. He has been a main contributor off the bench for Shaka Smart's team. Jones had to be helped off the court in the second half of the game against Butler, and now is the official diagnosis, and the team's worst fear.

Against Creighton on December 30, Jones scored 15 points in just 13 minutes of play.

HIS NAME IS SEAN JONES AND HE CANNOT BE STOPPED 😤 @MarquetteMBB pic.twitter.com/cETA8SmABl — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) December 30, 2023

The sophomore guard will now recover from the injury in hopes of playing in the 2024-2025 season, and this is a tough blow to the Marquette basketball team right in the thick of Big East Conference play.

Marquette has now lost two straight games to Seton Hall and Butler with games against Villanova, St. John's, and DePaul on tap ext before facing Seton Hall again. The good news is that the Marquette basketball team doesn't face UConn until February 17, when they fac them twice in the span of a few weeks.