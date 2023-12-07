Marquette basketball picked up a big bounce back win over Texas on Wednesday after losing their previous game to Wisconsin.

The Marquette basketball season has only been going on for a month, but it feels like there has already been a season's worth of excitement for the Golden Eagles. Marquette is currently 7-2 and ranked #8 in the country, and they have already played five ranked teams. The Golden Eagles suffered their first loss in the Maui Invitational against then #1 Purdue, and they lost again on the road last weekend against Wisconsin, who is now ranked #23. Marquette needed a bounce back win against #12 Texas basketball on Wednesday night, and they got it.

#8 Marquette basketball took down #12 Texas basketball on Wednesday night, and the game wasn't even close. Texas had a small lead at the very beginning of the game, but the Golden Eagles took over quickly and held a 14-point lead at halftime. Marquette continued to dominate the game in the second half, and they ended up winning 86-65.

That was a statement win for Marquette, and they needed it after their tough loss against Wisconsin. It seemed like that defeat was a wake up call, and the Golden Eagles weren't going to let it happen again.

“Against Wisconsin, I feel like we let them dictate what they wanted to do,” Marquette guard Tyler Kolek said, according to an article from ESPN. “I feel like today we did the opposite. We really set the pace.”

Tyler Kolek had a big game in this one as he finished the night with 28 points on 11-16 shooting. He was the leading scorer in the game, and he hit a couple big shots in the late moments of the first half to give Marquette a lot of momentum.

“If they are going to leave me open like that, I owe it to my team to shoot,” Kolek said. “I was wide open.”

Marquette improved to 7-2 with the win, and they will return to action on Saturday at home against Notre Dame. The difficult non-conference stretch is over for the Golden Eagles, and they handled it well. This team looks like they could make a deep run when March rolls around.