It is a top 15-match-up as Wisconsin faces Marquette. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Wisconsin-Marquette prediction and pick.

Wisconsin comes into the game sitting at 8-1 on the year. They opened up with eight straight wins, including a victory over a ninth-ranked Arizona school. In that game, John Tonje scores 40 points, to help Wisconsin to a 103-88 victory over Arizona. They would follow that with wins over UCF and Pitt. Still, they fell for the first time last time out, and in their first Big Ten game. Michigan closed the game on a 6-0 run to win the game 67-64. Meanwhile, Marquette is also 8-1 on the year. That includes wins over Maryland, Georgia, and Purdue. Purdue was ranked sixth at the time, but a Kam Jones triple-double led Purdue to a 76-58 victory.

This will be the 16th time these two schools have faced off. Wisconsin leads the all-time series 9-6. They have also won three straight over Marquette. The last time was in 2022 on the road, when they beat Marquette 80-77.

Here are the Wisconsin-Marquette College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Wisconsin-Marquette Odds

Wisconsin: +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +250

Marquette: -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -315

Over: 149.5 (-110)

Under: 149.5 (-110)

How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Marquette

Time: 1:30 PM ET/10:30 AM PT

TV: FOX

Why Wisconsin Will Cover The Spread/Win

Wisconsin is ranked 36th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 26th in offensive efficiency and 57th on the defensive end of the court. Wisconsin has scored well this year. They are 31st in the nation in points per game, while sitting 108th in effective field goal percentage. Further, they are 26th in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio.

John Tonje has had a breakout season and led the way for Wisconsin. He is scoring 22.6 points per game this year while adding five rebounds, 1.6 assists, and a steal per game on the season. He is joined in the backcourt by John Blackwell. Blackwell comes in with 16.2 points per game, while he also adds 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. Finally, Max Klesmit is scoring 14.4 points per game, while also adding 1.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists. Klesmit also has 2.2 steals per game this year.

In the frontcourt, Steven Crowl leads the scoring group. He is scoring 9.4 points per game but also adds 4.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game this year. He is joined by Nolan Winter. Winter leads the team in rebounding, having 5.2 rebounds per game. He also scored 8.2 points and has added an assist per game. Finally, Xavier Amos had 5.8 points per game this year, while he has contributed three rebounds per game.

Why Marquette Will Cover The Spread/Win

Marquette is ranked tenth in the nation in KenPom's college basketball rankings. They are 23rd in the offensive rankings while sitting sixth in the defensive rankings. Marquette has been solid on defense this year. They are 45th in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting sixth in the nation in forced turnover. Further, they are 31st in points per game, and 24th in assist-to-turnover ratio.

Kam Jones has led the way this year. He has scored 22.6 points per game this year to lead the team. Further, he leads the team with six assists per game this year. Jones also has 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game this year. Further, Stevie Mitchell is scoring 13.6 points per game this year, while adding 3.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 2.6 steals per game this year. Finally, Chase Ross rounds out the backcourt. He is scoring 13 points per game while adding 5.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 3.2 steals per game this year.

The front court is led by David Joplin. Joplin comes into the game with 12.4 points per game the year with 6.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.8 steals per game. He is joined by Ben Gold. Gold is scoring eight points per game while also adding 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game. Finally, Royce Parham gets solid rotational minutes for Marquette. He is scoring. 5.6 points per game while adding 1.6 rebounds and one assist.

Final Wisconsin-Marquette Prediction & Pick

Both teams come into this game coming off their first loss of the year. Still, this game will come down to two factors. The first is tempo. Wisconsin struggled with Michigan when they upped their tempo and now is facing a team at a faster pace. The second is turnovers. Wisconsin does not force turnovers, sitting 189th in the nation in opponent turnovers per game. Marquette is sixth in the nation in opponent turnovers per game. While both turnover the ball in similar amounts, the Marquette pressure will drive up the number for Wisconsin and give them the win.

Final Wisconsin-Marquette Prediction & Pick: Marquette -7.5 (-110)