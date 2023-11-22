The Marquette basketball team picked up a big win over Kansas on Tuesday after getting out to a quick start.

The Marquette basketball team came into their matchup with Kansas basketball on Tuesday with an undefeated record and they were ranked #4 in the country. The Jayhawks were also undefeated coming into the matchup, and they were ranked #1 in the country. The Golden Eagles made a statement as they took down Kansas in dominant fashion, winning the game 73-59. Marquette is now moving on to the Maui Invitational final against #2 Purdue.

Kansas almost went down last week in the Champions Classic against Kentucky, and the Wildcats were able to highlight some of the weaknesses that the Jayhawks have. Marquette basketball also thought that they could exploit some of those weaknesses, and it worked out well for them.

“We felt like, as a team, that this was a game that we had some advantages in, but we felt like it was really, really important to press those advantages by being connected, helping each other, having a level of resolve even when things don't go our way,” Marquette head coach Shaka Smart said, according to an article from ESPN. “I thought our guys started the game with really, really good energy. Both teams were scoring, but then after about the first six to eight minutes, I thought we settled in defensively and that was the difference in the game.”

Getting out to a fast start is crucial in a game like this, and Marquette did a great job of that. The Golden Eagles got out to a double digit lead early in the game, and they never looked back. This was a great win for Marquette and they showed that are legitimate contenders this season.

With their next matchup being against the #2 team in the country, the Golden Eagles have a shot at taking the #1 spot next week. Wins against the top two teams in the nation in back-to-back days would be impossible to ignore.