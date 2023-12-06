Cam Fancher is entering the transfer portal and leaving Marshall football, and his head coach gave the surprising reason for the decision.

The transfer portal opened up for college football this week, and it is already getting a ton of attention. It has only been open for a few days, and over 1,200 players have entered their name. Mind you, the season is still going on for a lot of teams as bowl season and the College Football Playoff have yet to happen, and a lot of teams still have a game to play. Marshall football is one of those teams. The Thundering Herd will be playing in the Frisco Bowl later this month, but it looks like they will have to find a new quarterback as Cam Fancher has entered the transfer portal.

Cam Fancher didn't have a great season this year for Marshall football, and he is going to try out his luck elsewhere. The Thundering Herd finished the season 6-6, and Fancher finished 202-308 through the air for 2,162 yards, 11 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He got his team to a bowl which is good, but it still wasn't the year he had in mind. Marshall head coach Charles Huff wasn't surprised by his decision.

“There isn’t a lot of money for NIL and the fans hate him,” The Marshall head coach said, according to a tweet from Cassidy Wood. “The kid has been miserable.”

Wow. It's not often that you hear a head coach come out and say that the fans hate the starting QB, but that is the case with Marshall and coach Huff. It sounds like Fancher is probably making the right decision by entering the transfer portal for a fresh start somewhere else.

After the season he had for Marshall this year, Fancher likely isn't going to have a lot of power five coaches on the line, but as a division one starting QB, he should be able to find a good option for next season. It will be interesting to see where he ends up, and it will be interesting to see who the Thundering Herd go with at QB for their Frisco Bowl date against UTSA.