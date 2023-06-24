The Marshall Thundering Herd look to keep the lightning success going as they come into 2023. We are here to share our college football odds series by making a Marshall over-under win total prediction and pick.

Marshall went 9-4, including 5-3 in the Sun Belt, in 2022. Now, they hope to keep the momentum going in 2023. The Thundering Herd started the 2022 campaign with a 2-0 start. Then, they suffered a 34-31 loss to Bowling Green on the road. The Thundering Herd followed this up with a 16-7 loss on the road against Troy. Regardless, they bounced back with a 28-7 victory over Gardner-Webb. But they fell 23-13 to Louisiana in the following weekend.

The Thundering Herd followed this up with a 26-12 victory over James Madison. However, they suffered a 24-13 loss to Coastal Carolina. They were 4-4 at this point with no real direction on where their season was going. Next, they reeled off five wins in a row. Marshall defeated Old Dominion 12-0 to start the streak. Then, they defeated Appalachian State 28-21. The Thundering Herd took down Georgia Southern 23-10 before beating Georgia State 28-23. Finally, Marshall ended the season with a 28-14 victory over UConn in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.

Marshall did not see any of their players go to anyone in the draft. However, two players signed with NFL teams as undrafted free agents. Running back Khalan Labon signed with the San Francisco 49ers, while linebacker Abraham Beauplan inked a deal with the Minnesota Vikings.

Here are the College Football Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Over/Under Win Total Odds

Over 7.5 wins: +118

Under 7.5 wins: -144

*Watch college football LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Marshall Can Win 7.5 Games

The Thundering Herd had some success last year in several areas, which allowed them to win nine games. Now, they hope to keep the momentum going in the 2023 season with hopes of making an impact.

Running back Rasheen Ali went on an absolute tear, with 1,401 yards and 23 touchdowns. Significantly, nothing could stop him last season and he hopes to continue to hammer the point home. Ali will thrive if quarterback Cam Fancher can build on the momentum he ended 2022 with. Likewise, Fancher would love to build on the three consecutive 200-yard games he produced to end the 2022 season.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The defense is the real heart of this team. Ultimately, they finished seventh in the country and were also the best in the Sun Belt. Marshall's defense also ranked sixth in scoring defense. Furthermore, Owen Porter returns for another season. Porter had 9.5 sacks in 2022. Thus, he expects to replicate his efforts.

The secondary was exemplary, picking off 18 passes in 2022. Furthermore, they were fourth in the country in pass efficiency. Micah Abraham produced six interceptions and 10 pass deflections. Substantially, he is the most dangerous player on the defense, with the capability to change a game at any moment.

Marshall will win eight games because they have one of the best running backs in the country and a quarterback that can get streaky. Likewise, they have a pass rusher and a cornerback that are elite.

Why Marshall Can Not Win 7.5 Games

The Thundering Herd do have their issues that may prevent them from replicating their success from last season. Ultimately, it may be the defense that undergoes change, and it may cause them to struggle.

The linebackers need some retooling. Thus, it may affect them as they try to get new players acclimated to the system. The defense will still produce positive results. Yet, there are some holes they must address to avoid slipping.

The offense was good in 2022. However, they still struggled at times, and there is a need for more consistent play. There were plenty of issues in the red zone that plagued them often. Unfortunately, they could not finish off drives. There is more bad news. Sadly, they lost wide receiver Corey Gammage, who was their best playmaker.

The real test of the season will come against Coastal Carolina. Significantly, if they fail to win this game, then they will have a tough season. It will be the first of three straight road games for them. Therefore, the ultimate test will come here.

Final Marshall Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick

Marshall has a good squad with plenty of talent all over. Regardless, there will be challenges. The schedule does not do them any favors. Likewise, the talent is not as great as it was a year ago. Expect Marshall to take a slight step back as the offense attempt to fix their issues in the red zone. Consequently, it could cost them a few wins.

Final Marshall Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick: Under 7.5 wins: -144