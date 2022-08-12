Marshawn Lynch being forcibly removed from car during DUI arrest caught on video

Unfortunate news broke this week as former NFL star Marshawn Lynch was arrested for driving under the influence. Beastmode was taken into custody around 7:25 AM on Tuesday, August 9th. While full details of the arrest are still being released, the situation continues to look worse for Lynch. The body camera footage from the police officers was made public which showed Lynch seemingly nodding off from the driver’s seat as he faced questions from the officers. The police officers continually asked him to step out of the vehicle while Lynch did not cooperate. After informing him that he would be charged with “obstructing an investigation” due to his lack of compliance, the police officers forcefully removed Lynch from the wrecked vehicle.

Bodycam shows Las Vegas police officers dragging Marshawn lynch out of his car during DUI arrest pic.twitter.com/RbKBkFySqy — Shannonnn sharpes burner (@shannonsharpeee) August 11, 2022

It is obviously disappointing to see Marshawn Lynch in more legal trouble. This is not his first run-in with the law for this type of issue as he was arrested in 2012 for a DUI as well. He also pleaded guilty to a reckless driving case in 2014. The former Seahawks star did not submit to a breathalyzer in the most recent incident, however, police say he reeked of alcohol at the scene.

The car was far from drivable when police did arrive at the scene. A tire was missing from the car’s left front wheel and the back tire appeared to be flat. Lynch also was unable to provide any proof of insurance and the vehicle was unregistered. There are sure to be more details coming out on the situation and hopefully, Lynch can clean himself up moving forward.