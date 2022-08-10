Marshawn Lynch arrest gets crazier as more details emerge

Former NFL star Marshawn Lynch made headlines on Tuesday after reports emerged about his DUI arrest in Las Vegas. More details have now come out regarding the 36-year-old’s ordeal and they’re pretty crazy.

Initial reports confirmed that Lynch was arrested by police officers at 7:25 in the morning on Tuesday. He was reportedly driving recklessly and hitting curbs prior to his arrest. Police officers were later able to confirm that the former Seattle Seahawks running back was indeed driving under the influence. This led to Lynch’s arrest and he has since been taken to a local jail.

TMZ Sports has now released more details regarding the incident, and they are pretty alarming. Based on the photos they obtained, Lynch’s car had already lost one of its front tires. At least one of the wheels at the back was also flat:

It is not clear how Lynch ended up losing his front tire, but it just goes to show that he was not at all in any condition to be driving around. His mug shot photo should serve as a testament to this fact:

Witnesses tell us they saw Lynch parked at the scene around 5:45 AM — roughly two hours before his arrest — and claim at one point, the running back exited his car to sit on the curb with the driver-side door wide open. Via TMZ Sports: