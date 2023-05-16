In an interview with Deadline, Martin Scorsese discussed his upcoming theatrical film Killers of the Flower Moon. The film has garnered attention from critics and the media citing its $200 million budget and near four hour runtime. Scorsese finally answered those claims.

He started out by explaining that the future of film doesn’t have to continue the way it has been in the past. It’s allowed to grow and change. Even with streaming services, it’s changed the way people consume films. Scorsese admits he prefers the communal effect of viewing film because that’s what he’s used to. “I do think there has to be a concentrated effort to nurture an appreciation for films that that audience will go see in a theater as they grow.”

As for the runtime, he wants there to be conversation about the film—a communal one that influences people. Films like Super Mario Bros doesn’t have the same conversational draw. The longer runtime is a side effect of art. “I think we can create this experience with Killers of the Flower Moon in a theater for people who want to see this kind of picture.”

Scorsese concluded with the controversy about the extreme budget. “And when people talk about how much money I’m spending, it’s really how much money Apple is spending,” he said. “If Apple gave me a certain amount, I think, ‘OK, I have to do it for that amount.’ You might want to say, ‘You got more?’ But sometimes more money is not the best thing.”

Martin Scorsese’s Killer of the Flower Moon will premiere at Cannes on May 20 and on Apple TV+ on October 20.