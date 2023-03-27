Martin Scorsese makes cinema — and his latest feature, Killers of the Flower Moon, has been penciled in for a fall release date ahead of its streaming release on Apple TV+.

Killers of the Flower Moon release date

Apple and Paramount Pictures are partnering up for the theatrical release of Killers of the Flower Moon. Variety reported that the film will receive a limited theatrical opening — presumably in New York City and Los Angeles — on Oct. 6 before going wide on Oct. 20 before its eventual streaming release on Apple TV+.

This is not far off from what we’ve seen other streamers do. For example, the upcoming film Air, written and directed by Ben Affleck, will first receive a full theatrical window before premiering on Prime Video and will be shown on over 3,000 screens, according to Variety. That said, this release strategy does help the film’s eligibility for Oscars and gives the filmmakers and all involved their chance to have their film seen in a theater.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Scorsese is also no stranger to this new hybrid release model. His last film, The Irishman, was distributed by Netflix but got to premiere at the New York Film Festival in 2019 before getting a limited theatrical release on Nov. 1 of that year ahead of its Nov. 27 Netflix release date. While the three-and-a-half-hour epic is long, there was something special about seeing it on the big screen (my first experience seeing a Scorsese film under those circumstances). The Irishman also received a physical media release via the Criterion Collection in 2020.

Killers of the Flower Moon cast, details

Based on the best-selling 2017 novel Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI, the film adaptation will follow the murder investigation of members of the Osage tribe in Oklahoma in an investigation directed by J. Edgar Hoover and Tom While (Jesse Plemons). Co-starring alongside Plemons is an all-star cast including Leonardo DiCaprio (his seventh collaboration with Scorsese), Robert De Niro (his 11th collaboration with Scorsese), Lily Gladstone, Brendan Fraser, John Lithgow, among many more.

Killers of the Flower Moon will be released in limited theaters on October 6 before expanding on October 20 and will later be released on Apple TV+.