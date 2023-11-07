Thelma Schoonmaker recently spoke about Martin Scorsese's lack of Oscars, calling it 'not fair' and says he should've won for Raging Bull.

Longtime Martin Scorsese editor Thelma Schoonmaker doesn't think the Goodfellas director's lack of Oscars is fair.

“Marty should have won at least 7”

Speaking to Esquire, Schoonmaker called Scorsese's lack of Oscars is “not fair.” She laments that Scorsese's bad luck at the Oscars is “because the films are sometimes very unusual. And people are sometimes not used to it, or they resist it, or [resist] voting for it.”

“I think he would have liked to win for Raging Bull,” she elaborated. “When we were standing there, those of us who did win, I was waiting for Marty to come with his Oscar. And he didn't. It was the worst night of my life. It was devastating that he didn't win.”

As a director, Martin Scorsese has only won one Oscar. That came in 2007 when he won Best Director for The Departed. That isn't to suggest that his films haven't won other categories, but as a director, Scorsese is a one-time winner. It's a big mind-blowing to think about considering how iconic and well-respected he is.

Thelma Schoonmaker first worked with Scorsese on his directorial debut, Who's That Knocking at My Door in 1967. Since 1980's Raging Bull, she became his go-to editor and has edited all of his feature films since. She has fared slightly better at the Oscars than Scorsese — being nominated for eight Oscars and winning three.

Their latest collaboration comes in Killers of the Flower Moon. The neo-Western epic depicts the conflict in the Osage Nation in the 1920s upon the discovery of oil. Fellow longtime Scorsese collaborators Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro star in the film with Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Brendan Fraser, and John Lithgow.