Marvel Snap developers Second Dinner reworked the game's rewards system with the Spotlight Cache rewards that they rolled out this month. In this article, we give you a glimpse of which Marvel Snap Spotlight Cache cards are featured each week.

Marvel Snap Spotlight Cache Cards of the Week

August 2023

Date Cards of the Week August 1 – 8 Mirage, Thanos, Master Mold

July 2023

Date Cards of the Week July 10 – 17 Jean Grey, Knull, The Living Tribunal July 18 – 24 Echo, Iron Lad, Kang the Conqueror July 25 – 31 Legion, High Evolutionary, Darkhawk

For the current week, Echo, Iron Lad, Kang the Conqueror, and a random Season 4/5 Card. Remember that if ever you get a duplicate card from the Spotlight Cache, you'll get a nice-looking variant of the card instead.

Spotlight Card for July 18-24: Echo

As in every week, one of the Spotlight Cache Cards of the Week is the new card released for this week, and that is Echo, a 1-drop with 2 power that nullifies the opponent's cards' abilities when played in the same zone she's in.

Spotlight Card for July 25-31: Legion

Legion is a high-cost card that has an interesting ability. At 5-drop and 8 power, it's definitely a card that can turn the tides with its sheer strength – but its ability to change zones into different locations makes it a card that can potentially flip the table – it's just that it's highly situational and takes some skill to work around with.

Spotlight Card for August 1-8: Mirage

A 2-drop with 2 power, Mirage is an interesting card because she doesn't give much in terms of power parity. However, her ability to copy a card in your hand and buff it slightly makes it a good card to add in some tempo decks – we just don't see this card particularly making a splash in most decks for now.

Use the information above to plan out your use of tokens in acquiring Spotlight cards. Save them for cards you really want, while using the Spotlight Cache as a way to gamble your way into acquiring some strong cards that you don't really feel too strongly about. The way Spotlight Caches affect the game's economy makes it so that you acquire less gold and tokens in the long run, which makes acquiring random new cards and variants easier, but deliberately acquiring said cards becomes much more of a grind.

MARVEL Snap is a free-to-play card game available on mobile devices through iOS and Android as well as on PC.

