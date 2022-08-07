Maryland beats out Indiana, other Big Ten schools for 4-star wing

Kevin Willard has had his sights set on bolstering the Maryland basketball program ever since he was named as its new head coach in March. After receiving a commitment from guard Jahnathan Lamothe in June, he has now added another promising scorer for Maryland’s 2023 recruiting class.

Jamie Kaiser, a four-star guard who is set to feature for IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, for his senior campaign, announced on Sunday that he has committed to Maryland. The versatile guard had Indiana and Virginia as the other finalists in his top-three schools, but he has elected to take his talents to the Terrapins.

The moment he made it official ‼️ 4⭐️ shooting guard Jamie Kaiser commits to @TerrapinHoops over Virginia and Indiana 🐢@J_Kaiser53 x @AdamFinkelstein pic.twitter.com/wcLxEHSTbn — 247Sports (@247Sports) August 7, 2022

Kaiser garnered interest from multiple other Big Ten schools. Among them, he also received offers from Illinois, Wisconsin, and Iowa.

Over the past few months, Kaiser opted to take official visits to several interested schools, including UCLA and Indiana. But after coming off of a stout campaign in his junior season at Bishop Ireton High School in Alexandria, Virginia, he has decided to become the second 2023 recruit to commit to Maryland.

As mentioned, Kaiser raised his stock over the past year, which upped his standing on the 247Sports 2023 composite rankings up to 101st. For one, he shined for the New World 3SSB 17U squad at the 2022 Hoop Group Southern Jam Fest.

Maryland may not be done just yet in hauling in promising talents for its 2023 recruiting class, as it has also sent offers to multiple other four-star talents, including guard Elmarko Jackson, who is listed at 88th in the 247Sports composite rankings.